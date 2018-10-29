NFL Fantasy LIVE: Week 8 recap; stock in trade

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in studio on a Monday to recap everything fantasy football from Week 8. The group starts off with the biggest news headlines like the Cleveland Browns firing head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers benching Jameis Winston for Ryan Fitzpatrick (2:40). Next, the guys tell you their top targets to trade away and the players you should trade for (14:00). Then, Fabs wanted to give some of his Week 8 stinkers including an angry rant on Matt Breida's play (42:50). Finally, the guys tell you players to grab on the Week 9 waiver wire (54:23).
Arizona center Rodney Hudson, who stayed away from the Cardinals during mandatory minicamp and had an uncertain status for the 2022 season, informed the team he's returning and will play this season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The 2021 season did not go as planned for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and rookie head coach Robert Saleh. But on the heels of a sparkling offseason, is Gang Green poised to break through in 2022? Adam Rank explores the state of the New York Jets.
