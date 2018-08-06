NFL Fantasy Live: The (Yards) Creation Story

The NFL Fantasy Live podcast, hosted by Marcas Grant, is here to give you all the latest news, including Antonio Brown being sidelined with an undisclosed injury (2:37). Plus, a recap of the Hall of Fame Game between the Ravens and Bears (20:51). Marcas also discusses Yards Created with Graham Barfield (29:07). Like, Share, Subscribe!
LISTEN to the episode here:
SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys are joined by former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly to discuss his days as a dominant linebacker, spanning from high school through the NFL. Despite the clear indication that second-year QB Jalen Hurts would be QB1 in 2021, the Eagles have yet to commit to the former second-rounder, citing a possible competition for starting duties between he and 14-year vet Joe Flacco. Hurts said Wednesday he's ready for any and all challenges. The bulk of NFL roster reconstruction is behind us. The schedule is out. It's high time for 2021 season forecasting! With that in mind, Cynthia Frelund counts down her top 10 offenses, based on updated win-share projections.
[](https://play.google.com/music/m/Irm4x3orjrqioqllts66spxe4fa?t=NFLFantasyLive&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1'>
Move The Sticks Podcast: Luke Kuechly on his playing days, preparing for NFL offenses, the game from a LB's perspective
Jalen Hurts says he's 'not above' QB competition, ready to work toward being Eagles' starter
Projecting the NFL's top 10 offenses in 2021: Buccaneers or Chiefs at No. 1?
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys are joined by former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly to discuss his days as a dominant linebacker, spanning from high school through the NFL.
Despite the clear indication that second-year QB Jalen Hurts would be QB1 in 2021, the Eagles have yet to commit to the former second-rounder, citing a possible competition for starting duties between he and 14-year vet Joe Flacco. Hurts said Wednesday he's ready for any and all challenges.
The bulk of NFL roster reconstruction is behind us. The schedule is out. It's high time for 2021 season forecasting! With that in mind, Cynthia Frelund counts down her top 10 offenses, based on updated win-share projections.