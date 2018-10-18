NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Werewolves Of London

Published: Oct 18, 2018 at 01:34 PM

Jerry O'Connell (10:36): "I'm weirdly a Browns fan and I've never been to 'The Land.' It's fun to see a young quarterback, I love them."

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in studio to preview everything in fantasy for Week 7! The guys start off with the biggest breaking news of the day such as Cooper Kupp being ruled out for the Rams and T.Y. Hilton fully practicing for the Colts (2:30). Then, Marcas and Fabs are joined by special guest Jerry O'Connell to talk about his fantasy team woes and his new show Carter (7:38). Next, Marcas and Fabs give their Week 7 fantasy football preview for each game of this week (28:09). Lastly, Eddie Spaghetti gives his 'Delirious Pick' and reads some Mailbag Tweets to Marcas and Fabs (1:14:38).

