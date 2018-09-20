Analysis

NFL Fantasy Live Podcast: Week 3 is the magic number

Published: Sep 20, 2018 at 02:39 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back in the studio getting you ready for your Week 3 fantasy matchups. The guys first go over the big news headlines of the day, such as David Johnson possibly getting a bigger workload in the slot and Marcus Mariota's status up in the air (3:05). WWE Superstar and huge Chicago Bears fan, Seth Rollins, calls into the show to chat about how excited he is for the new look Bears and his WWE Fantasy League (15:55). Next, MG & Fabs break down every NFL game this weekend to tell you who the best players to start are (24:46). Then, Eddie Spaghetti gives his "Delirious" fantasy pick of the week heading into Week 3 (1:15:45). Finally, the guys wrap up the show answering listener Tweets in the Mailbag segment (1:19:00).

