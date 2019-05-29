NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Our watch has ended

Published: May 29, 2019 at 09:55 AM

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back all in studio together for a new Fantasy Live Podcast! The guys start off with some news of the week like Sean McVay's comments on Todd Gurley's health and the Arizona Cardinals potentially going to an only shotgun offense for Kyler Murray (3:50). Next, the group had some fun with the 40 Yards of Gold speed tourney and decided who would win some one on one races if other NFL players joined (22:53)? Then, MG, Graham, Fabs and Eddie Spaghetti recap the entire Game Of Thrones series as they look forward to some future spin-offs (31:00).

