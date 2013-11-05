NFL Fantasy LIVE: Jerry Rice gets Akbar's goat

It certainly says something when you can score 22 touchdowns in a season and not have it be your best fantasy campaign. That's the case with Rice. Even though he hauled in 22 scoring passes in just his third year, it was in 1995 when Rice posted his signature season. Rice had a career-high 122 catches for 1,848 yards and 15 touchdowns. He finished with more than 248 fantasy points -- the best ever for a fantasy wideout.