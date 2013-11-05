NFL Fantasy LIVE: Jerry Rice gets Akbar's goat

Published: Nov 05, 2013 at 10:33 AM

There are plenty of superlatives one could use about Jerry Rice's Hall of Fame career. But you know you've done something when you hip the NFL's greatest wide receiver to something he didn't know about himself.

It certainly says something when you can score 22 touchdowns in a season and not have it be your best fantasy campaign. That's the case with Rice. Even though he hauled in 22 scoring passes in just his third year, it was in 1995 when Rice posted his signature season. Rice had a career-high 122 catches for 1,848 yards and 15 touchdowns. He finished with more than 248 fantasy points -- the best ever for a fantasy wideout.

That's also part of the reason Akbar Gbajabiamila was honored enough to present Rice with a gift of livestock for his 41st birthday. Livestock, you ask? Of course ... what else would you give the greatest of all time?

Still confused? Watch the video above. It'll all make sense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

