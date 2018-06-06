NFL Fantasy LIVE: Austin Ekeler; sleeper draft picks

Published: Jun 06, 2018 at 10:31 AM

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you their Draft Kit (4:46). Plus, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler joins the program (45:48), and as always, they close a show with Daily Daps (1:00:55). Like, Share, Subscribe!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:


[Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Irm4x3orjrqioqllts66spxe4fa?t=NFLFantasyLive&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1'>listen on google play music) alt=

