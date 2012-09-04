NFL Fantasy in 15 Minutes: Don't over-think things

Because every web-site is different, make sure your roster has every position filled you are starting for the week. Sometimes you can make moves and forget to hit "Save" or "Change Rosters" or whatever the icon is on your web page, and your moves won't save. Be sure it's got everyone playing you need to. You don't want to start out a week by leaving a player out of your lineup who needs to be in because that's a huge disadvantage. And if you really feel like you're having trouble making sure, or just want peace of mind, then do this - set your lineup and ask someone you trust from your league just to look it over to make sure it's good. *Huge note: If you have any Cowboys or Giants you want to play this week, make sure they're in your lineup like right now, because they're playing the first game this week and it's on Wednesday! You can't go back and retroactively put them in. Your commissioner will not allow it, no matter who they are, or who you are. Even if you're his wife. Or girlfriend. Or mistress.