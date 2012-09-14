NFL fantasy football: WRs dominate Future Perfect

» It hasn't been a great start to the season for Aaron Rodgers. He was held in check by the 49ers in Week 1 and was so-so against the Bears in Week 2. This comes after a pretty lackluster preseason for the reigning MVP. I'm not pushing the panic button on Rodgers just yet, but it would be nice to see him put together the type of game we're used to seeing out of him. The problem is that the Packers head to Seattle in Week 3 to face a stout Seahawks secondary. It just might be that Aaron Rodgers isn't the fantasy quarterback we thought he was. Nah, couldn't be.