NFL fantasy football: Wideouts could falter in 2013

Vincent Jackson, Wes Welker, Victor Cruz and Roddy White fall into the same category for me: If I can get them as my No. 2 wide receivers I'm happy. If I have them as my No. 1s, I'm a little shaky. They're all more than capable of big seasons this fall, but I wonder if Jackson wasn't a "one-hit wonder" with his new team - energized last year with a fresh start to prove the doubters wrong, he succeeded. Is he going to have that same drive again? Because when he wasn't happy in San Diego he turned invisible fast. Welker will be fighting for footballs like he never has before in a talented wide receiver corps in Denver. Demaryius Thomas will still be the deep threat, but both he and Decker will get less attention as Welker will become a co-favorite of Peyton Manning's underneath. While there are enough footballs to go around, some - if not all - of the wideouts are going to see their production decline a bit. Can you gamble Welker is still going to be the player he has been when he's now lining up with the most talented set of wide receivers he's ever been around in his career?