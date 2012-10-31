NFL fantasy football: Week 9 sleepers

Cecil Shorts, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: This is your last chance to see Shorts as a sleeper. But he was still available in my league of record (so I added him), so I'm going to count him as a sleeper for one more week. He's put together a nice run of games recently and he is having the season the team probably expected out of Justin Blackmon. The Jaguars will be at home against the Lions, who don't play pass defense very well, and will be outdoors. If you don't go in on Shorts this week, you probably won't get a chance again.