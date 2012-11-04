NFL fantasy football: Week 9 Players of the Week

Published: Nov 04, 2012 at 02:43 PM

It only took until Week 9, but we finally have a repeat winner atop the weekly fantasy Player of the Week rankings. Sure, that's a surprise. But the man sitting in this week's catbird seat might be a bigger surprise. And how he accomplished it? Well, that might be the biggest surprse of them all.

Points based on standard scoring in NFL.com fantasy football leagues

5. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (26.02 fantasy points)

Rodgers didn't post eye-popping yardage numbers, but he made the throws when they counted most for fantasy owners. The Packers QB only posted 218 yards through the air, but added four touchdown passes -- including a pair to Randall Cobb -- in a 31-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Rodgers also chipped in on the ground with 33 rushing yards. Green Bay has a bye in Week 10 before returning to action to face the Detroit Lions.

4. Carson Palmer, QB, Oakland Raiders (28.86 fantasy points)

After Darren McFadden left with an injury, the Raiders put the game on Palmer's shoulders. While the veteran QB didn't lead the Silver and Black to a win, he posted some eye-popping fantasy numbers with 414 passing yards and four touchdown tosses. His numbers might have been even better were it not for three interceptions. Next week, the Raiders take a trip to Baltimore to face the Ravens.

3. Brandon Marshall, WR, Chicago Bears (30.20 fantasy points)

When the connection between Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall is working, it is arguably the hardest to defend in the NFL. Sunday, it worked to the tune of 122 yards and three touchdowns for the veteran receiver in Chicago's 51-20 pasting of the Tennessee Titans. Marshall has scored double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five games, but faces a strong challenge with the Houston Texans headed to the Windy City for Week 10.

2. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings (31.30 fantasy points)

You had a feeling Peterson was in store for a big day when he ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on Minnesota's opening drive. A.D. did not disappoint, running for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns, although it wasn't enough to prevent he Vikings from losing to the Seattle Seahawks, 30-20. The Vikes host the Detroit Lions in Week 10.

1. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (51.20 fantasy points)

For the second straight week, the Muscle Hamster earns #KABOOM honors. This week, however, Martin claims the top spot with an all-time great fantasy performance. The Boise State product ran over, around and through the Oakland Raiders defense, posting 251 yards and four touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 42-32 victory. Martin has scored 84.60 fantasy points in the past two weeks combined and has taken over as the highest-scoring fantasy back in 2012. He'll try to keep his run of success going next week against the San Diego Chargers.

Follow Marcas Grant on Twitter @MarcasG

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) unlikely to start season on PUP list as owner Jerry Jones says he's happy with the current WR room

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC South Fantasy Preview (aka Song of the South)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Giants' WR Collin Johnson (Achilles) placed on injured reserve, WR Sterling Shepard back at practice

The New York Giants received some bad news on the injury front, losing WR Collin Johnson for the season, but also got some good news in the form of Sterling Shepard's return to the practice field and the claiming of Jaylon Moore off waivers.

news

2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive rookies

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his projections for 13 of the NFL's top defensive rookies in 2022. Which first-round pick will reach double-digit sacks in Year 1?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE