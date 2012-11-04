NFL fantasy football: Week 9 Players of the Week

It only took until Week 9, but we finally have a repeat winner atop the weekly fantasy Player of the Week rankings. Sure, that's a surprise. But the man sitting in this week's catbird seat might be a bigger surprise. And how he accomplished it? Well, that might be the biggest surprse of them all.
5. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (26.02 fantasy points)
Rodgers didn't post eye-popping yardage numbers, but he made the throws when they counted most for fantasy owners. The Packers QB only posted 218 yards through the air, but added four touchdown passes -- including a pair to Randall Cobb -- in a 31-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Rodgers also chipped in on the ground with 33 rushing yards. Green Bay has a bye in Week 10 before returning to action to face the Detroit Lions.
4. Carson Palmer, QB, Oakland Raiders (28.86 fantasy points)
After Darren McFadden left with an injury, the Raiders put the game on Palmer's shoulders. While the veteran QB didn't lead the Silver and Black to a win, he posted some eye-popping fantasy numbers with 414 passing yards and four touchdown tosses. His numbers might have been even better were it not for three interceptions. Next week, the Raiders take a trip to Baltimore to face the Ravens.
3. Brandon Marshall, WR, Chicago Bears (30.20 fantasy points)
When the connection between Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall is working, it is arguably the hardest to defend in the NFL. Sunday, it worked to the tune of 122 yards and three touchdowns for the veteran receiver in Chicago's 51-20 pasting of the Tennessee Titans. Marshall has scored double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five games, but faces a strong challenge with the Houston Texans headed to the Windy City for Week 10.
2. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings (31.30 fantasy points)
You had a feeling Peterson was in store for a big day when he ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on Minnesota's opening drive. A.D. did not disappoint, running for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns, although it wasn't enough to prevent he Vikings from losing to the Seattle Seahawks, 30-20. The Vikes host the Detroit Lions in Week 10.
1. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (51.20 fantasy points)
For the second straight week, the Muscle Hamster earns #KABOOM honors. This week, however, Martin claims the top spot with an all-time great fantasy performance. The Boise State product ran over, around and through the Oakland Raiders defense, posting 251 yards and four touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 42-32 victory. Martin has scored 84.60 fantasy points in the past two weeks combined and has taken over as the highest-scoring fantasy back in 2012. He'll try to keep his run of success going next week against the San Diego Chargers.