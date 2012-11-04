NFL fantasy football: Week 9 Players of the Week

For the second straight week, the Muscle Hamster earns #KABOOM honors. This week, however, Martin claims the top spot with an all-time great fantasy performance. The Boise State product ran over, around and through the Oakland Raiders defense, posting 251 yards and four touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 42-32 victory. Martin has scored 84.60 fantasy points in the past two weeks combined and has taken over as the highest-scoring fantasy back in 2012. He'll try to keep his run of success going next week against the San Diego Chargers.