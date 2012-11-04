NFL fantasy football: Week 9 game recaps

Andy Dalton had a nice game the week after being challenged by head coach Marvin Lewis, but he's still a matchup-based QB at best. If he gets hot for a couple of weeks I might change my mind, but he needs a reliable No. 2 WR to step up behind A.J. Green. When Andrew Hawkins was that guy earlier this year, Dalton was a top-10 fantasy QB. But since he's disappeared, so has Dalton's overall productivity. ... Nothing new about A.J. Green except to say he's the top WR in fantasy overall and will most likely replace Calvin Johnson as the lone WR to be taken in the first round of your fantasy draft next season. ... BenJarvus Green-Ellis showed a little bit of life with 56 yards and a TD, but the bottom line is he's averaging less than 3.5 yards per carry, which won't keep him in the starting role for long. He's the Tim Hightower of 2012: the running back who's been getting the ball a ton but under-producing as a result. He's a questionable flex for now, and once the byes are over, it's going to be hard to play him at all. ... Welcome to the TE carousel, Jermaine Gresham! For the second time in the last three weeks he had a terrific game and should be picked up and started. The TE position in fantasy is impossible to break down. Unless you have one of the top three or four elite ones, you're still plugging and playing at this position.