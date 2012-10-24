NFL fantasy football: Week 8 trade tracker

Money: Second Larry Fitz question of the column, and you picked a bad week to try and dump him. No quarterback in Arizona, no offensive line protection, and now teams are selling out in bracket coverage to keep Fitz from being the one guy to get the Cards the win. With the 49ers on the schedule this week, I can't imagine too many people being that excited to take Fitz on for anything of substantial value. But why not try to go out and get someone on a bye? Maybe CJ Spiller? If not, try to get one of the Denver receivers for him, I would take Eric Decker in a heartbeat going forward the rest of the year.