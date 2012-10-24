NFL fantasy football: Week 8 sleepers

Daryl Richardson, RB, St. Louis FC: Now, the Patriots have given up a lot of yards in the air, but have been pretty good against teams on the ground. In fact, the Patriots have allowed the seventh-fewest points to fantasy running backs this season. So you see that and you might think it's a giant stop sign. But realize teams aren't running on the Patriots because they can throw on them. So I wouldn't overanalyze it too much. Plus, in a week without Ray Rice, Arian Foster, BenJarvus Green-Ellis and the Bills backs, you might be hurting for running backs, so Richardson makes a lot of sense. And if Steven Jackson didn't vulture a touchdown last week (and yes, it's come to the point where Jackson should be considered the vulture), Richardson would be a top fantasy add right now.