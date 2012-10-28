NFL fantasy football: Week 8 Players of the Week

It's certainly a quarterback's league, which was borne out with Week 7's Fantasy Players of the Week. But it was a season-long fantasy disappointment, who finally kicked things into gear and ran to the top of this week's list.
5. Peyton Manning, QB, Denver Broncos (24.28 fantasy points)
Plenty of quarterbacks have taken advantage of the Saints' porous defense this season and Manning was the latest. The future Hall of Famer had his way with New Orleans, throwing for 305 yards and three touchdowns in the Denver Broncos' 34-14 win. Apart from a poor outing in Week 2, Manning has scored 20 or more fantasy points in every game this season and looks like the Peyton Manning of past. Next week, the Broncos hit the road for Cincinnati.
4. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots (26.60 fantasy points)
No Aaron Hernandez, no problem. Gronk more than made up for the New England Patriots missing one of their tight ends by catching eight passes for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 45-7 blowout win over the St. Louis Rams, with two, um ... interesting celebrations to boot (even if you don't get fantasy points for them). In the past two weeks, Gronk has been on fire, scoring 46.40 fantasy points. The Patriots have a bye in Week 9 before hosting the Bills.
3. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots (28.46 fantasy points)
Not to be outdone by his tight end, Tom Brady proved the exchange rate for fantasy points hasn't changed by torching the Rams for 304 passing yards and four touchdowns. Brady has thrown at least two TD passes in four of his last five contests and remains on track to finish the season in the top five at his position. He's on a bye next week.
2. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions (31.28 fantasy points)
Stafford posted his best fantasy game of the season, by far. The Lions' QB tossed for 352 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in a 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It marks just the third time Stafford has tallied more 20 or more fantasy points this season -- he had accomplished that feat five times by the same point last year -- and his first game with more than one touchdown pass. Week 9 brings a trip to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars, who held Aaron Rodgers in check Sunday.
1. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (33.40 fantasy points)
The Muscle Hamster lived up to his nickname, muscling his way to #KABOOM fantasy honors in Week 8. Martin ran for 135 yards and a touchdown while adding another 79 receiving yards and a score in Tampa Bay's 36-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings. It was the rookie's first 100-yard rushing performance and his first multi-score game. The Bucs head to Oakland next week to face the Raiders.