NFL fantasy football: Week 8 Players of the Week

Stafford posted his best fantasy game of the season, by far. The Lions' QB tossed for 352 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in a 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It marks just the third time Stafford has tallied more 20 or more fantasy points this season -- he had accomplished that feat five times by the same point last year -- and his first game with more than one touchdown pass. Week 9 brings a trip to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars, who held Aaron Rodgers in check Sunday.