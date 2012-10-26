NFL fantasy football: Week 8 matchups

Analysis: For everyone down on Philip Rivers, this is the week to believe in him. Look for Rivers to toss a couple of touchdown passes and connect with Robert Meachem on more than a few throws. Antonio Gates? Not so much. Although with a dearth of productive tight ends, he's hard to bench. Quarterbacks have fared well against San Diego, but start Brandon Weeden with caution against a team desperate for a win. Stay with Josh Gordon while he has the hot hand and look for Cleveland's defense to score at least one intereception.