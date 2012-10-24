NFL fantasy football: Week 7 Shame Report

Now let's get to this week's Twitter-submitted nominee for Fantasy Shame. I don't need to tell you, the fantasy owner, about the disturbing proliferation of shameful deeds being committed on the professional gridiron this season. That's why I encourage - nay, demand - you help me in my righteous fight against said shame by uploading your videos with the hashtag #FantasyShame. It might be used on the weekly Shame Report, or perhaps you'll see it right here.