NFL fantasy football: Week 7 Perfect Challenge

Published: Oct 18, 2012 at 12:11 PM
Bob Marley's Legend. The Stones' Hot Rocks. REM's Eponymous. Off the top of my head, these rank at the very top of greatest hits albums. Why do I mention them? Because, where fantasy football's concerned, it's time to start playing the greatest hits. In other words, forget the one-hit wonders (I'm looking at you, Kevin Ogletree, Martellus Bennett, Andre Brown, Alex Smith, etc.), guys who are slowly but surely proving they can't consistently deliver on the promise they've shown early in the 2012 season. Instead, get back to the old standards. As Aaron Rodgers (aka the best QB in the game today) proved last week, the enduring greatness of some players is the ticket to long-term success.

