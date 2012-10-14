NFL fantasy football: Week 6 recaps

Analysis by: Jason Smith
» New York was able to pressure Andrew Luck for the majority of this game, keeping him off-balance enough to force inaccurate throws. Rex Ryan and the Jets had a great game-plan for him and never let him get in a groove. He's still a very, very good fantasy QB, who just had a rough week. They're at home for Cleveland next week, so you can definitely start him again. ... While he got some points in garbage time (which count just as much as any others) Reggie Wayne was a non-factor after his 200-yard game a week ago. He was blanketed on Cromartie Island and it won't get any easier next week facing Joe Haden. If you have a better option, Wayne might be a good 'sit' this week. ... After some much ballyhooed time as a bye week replacement, Vick Ballard didn't improve much over his 2.0 yards per carry prior to Sunday. Look, the Colts are predicated on throwing the football, and as we saw against the Jets, he's not going to simply step into Donald Brown's role nor take on as much responsibility as Brown had. I can't consider him a viable fantasy option right now.
» Take a look at the box score, it won't be often the Jets top 250 yards in rushing. Shonn Greene seems to have gotten going a bit, but he's still a matchup-based RB. Greene simply doesn't run well against good defenses. You can spot him here and there, but with the Patriots (top 10 rush defense) on tap next week, Greene can go back to a familiar spot - on your bench. ... Mark Sanchez had an efficient game against Indianapolis, but even despite his 2 TD passes, he's not close to being a QB you can start in fantasy. However, he played well enough to stave off a potential move to Tim Tebow for at least two weeks. ... The Jets defense were two penalties away from having two defensive touchdowns. They're still phenomenal against the pass (giving up just over 200 yards per game), but while they don't rack up the fantasy points, you want to beware of starting your QB against them unless he's elite like Tom Brady. Most other times you'll need to look for another option.
Analysis by Elliot Harrison
» Tony Romo continues to be a tough decision for fantasy owners. He had a decent day in fantasy, but threw another interception. More importantly, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett discovered a thing called "the running game," which could limit Romo's pass attempts. ... DeMarco Murray was on his way to a monster fantasy game (93 rush yards) before departing in the third quarter with a foot issue. His injury meant that the rare bird who played Felix Jones out of desperation was rewarded with a 16.5 fantasy point performance. He's a must pickup off the waiver wire. ... Jason Witten (8.8 points) looks healthy. Strong signs from Dez Bryant (finally) as well, who looked to be present (mentally) and involved in the gameplan with 12 catches and two touchdowns -- a monster game -- but dropped three passes. ... Miles Austin had difficulty getting separation in Baltimore. If cornerback Morris Claiborne is out for any length of time, the Dallas defense becomes a far less attractive waiver wire option.
» The Anquan Boldin show rolls on ... the veteran possession receiver caught five passes for 98 yards. He is a solid flex option, particularly in 12-team leagues. ... Fellow receiver Torrey Smith scored 8.4 fantasy points, but the key here is that Baltimore takes a vertical shot to him seemingly once a half in every game. Based on that, he can go from zero to five fantasy points quickly. ... Joe Flacco is still a decent play at home in fantasy, but still should be matchup based only, even at home. He failed to crack the 15-point barrier you want as a fantasy owner versus Dallas. Ray Rice is Ray Rice at this point, securing his 35th game going over 100 yards from scrimmage, the most in the NFL since 2008. ... And, while the Ravens D had a big game, much of that was due to a kick return touchdown. Their run defense is getting destroyed every week, so I would recommend alternating them based on matchups (I do with the Cardinals.)
Analysis by: Matt "Money" Smith
» I'm quite sure there is no more frustrating player to own than Darren McFadden. What was a solid performance, not spectacular, could have been so much more. ... Carson Palmer looks good. Real good. The ball is coming out of his had well, and his arm strength is at a level we haven't seen in a half decade. 353 yards while completing 70 percent of his passes, but two turnovers prevented him from having a top 10 day. He's going to be a solid matchup play going forward. ... Welcome back Denarius Moore. Nine targets, five receptions, and 104 yards with a TD. With Jacksonville and KC the next two weeks, he's a must start for the foreseeable future. ... Brandon Myers is a solid option if your stuck on a week with a bye, or your starter gets hurt. He gets the yards, now we just need to see the targets and TD's in the red zone.
» This was Matt Ryan's blip. The interceptions were bad, the passing was bad, and basically Ryan was just off. You're benching Ryan this week thanks to a bye, but after that his must start status isn't in any jeopardy. ... Since Roddy White had a 13-plus point performance you know Jones wouldn't. It's crazy the way it has mapped out this year, but both of these players don't put together big performances in the same game. Jones had 15.5 last week, while White was in single digits, so it figured that White would deliver for fantasy owners against the Raiders. Look for Jones to get his turn in the rotation against the Eagles in Week 8 after the bye. Unless the bye is his turn in the rotation ... hmmmm. ... Michael Turner's 3.9 points breaks a string of four straight weeks of double-digit production, and it comes against a team that allowed the fourth most points to running backs heading into this game. ... That's two stinkers in three weeks for Tony Gonzalez. It's clear that teams are game planning to take him out of the offense. Gonzalez still had 7 targets, but couldn't get much going with them. Relax, TG owners, Matt Ryan was awful, and that likely played a bigger role than anything when it came to his down week.
Analysis by: Michael Fabiano
» There might not be a better example of why you should play your studs even when the matchup is tough than Tom Brady in Week 6. Despite facing a stout Seahawks defense on the road, he still threw for 395 yards with two touchdowns. Brady also threw a pair of interceptions, but he finished with 19.80 fantasy points. ... Stevan Ridley might have led the Patriots in carries, but he averaged an awful 2.1 yards per carry and finished with one of his worst stat lines of the season. He should rebound next week against the New York Jets, however. ... For those worried that Wes Welker's targets would decline with the return of Aaron Hernandez, well, check out his 10 catches, 138 yards and one touchdown. He's locked and loaded as a No. 1 option. ... Speaking of Hernandez, he came back with six catches and one touchdown. Get him back in your lineup as normal. ... Rob Gronkowski also caught six passes, but he was held out of the end zone for the third time in his last four games.
» Marshawn Lynch, the lone Seahawks player worth starting each week in fantasy football, was held to a meager 41 rushing yards on 15 carries. Things aren't going to get any easier for "Beast Mode," as he faces the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Still, it's tough to bench him ... Russell Wilson had a terrific showing with 293 yards, three touchdowns and an impressive 23.42 fantasy points, but I'm still not rushing to the waiver wire to add him. Not with the Niners up next. ... Sidney Rice led the Hawks with 81 receiving yards and one touchdown, but he's still not a reliable fantasy option. In fact, Rice needs to show a greater level of consistent production before warranting starting consideration in most standard formats. ... Despite Wilson's solid stat line, no Seattle wideout had more than three catches in the contest. ... Seattle's defense was a fantasy disappointment, posting just one sack, two interceptions and scoring a mere five points.