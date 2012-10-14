NFL fantasy football: Week 6 recaps

» This was Matt Ryan's blip. The interceptions were bad, the passing was bad, and basically Ryan was just off. You're benching Ryan this week thanks to a bye, but after that his must start status isn't in any jeopardy. ... Since Roddy White had a 13-plus point performance you know Jones wouldn't. It's crazy the way it has mapped out this year, but both of these players don't put together big performances in the same game. Jones had 15.5 last week, while White was in single digits, so it figured that White would deliver for fantasy owners against the Raiders. Look for Jones to get his turn in the rotation against the Eagles in Week 8 after the bye. Unless the bye is his turn in the rotation ... hmmmm. ... Michael Turner's 3.9 points breaks a string of four straight weeks of double-digit production, and it comes against a team that allowed the fourth most points to running backs heading into this game. ... That's two stinkers in three weeks for Tony Gonzalez. It's clear that teams are game planning to take him out of the offense. Gonzalez still had 7 targets, but couldn't get much going with them. Relax, TG owners, Matt Ryan was awful, and that likely played a bigger role than anything when it came to his down week.