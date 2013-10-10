NFL fantasy football: Week 6 matchups

Week 6 has brought continued misery for the New York Giants, but it offers the promise of new joy for fantasy football owners. In a week with just two teams on bye, there could be production in the places you least expect it. This is how fantasy championships are won, people.
Analysis: The Ravens defense has been much better since being torched by Peyton Manning in the season opener. But you're still starting everyone in the Packers passing attack, because it's the Packers. As for Eddie Lacy, you might want to look for other options. Green Bay's soft secondary could be a boon for Torrey Smith owners and makes Marlon Brown a sneaky play. The matchup isn't great for Ray Rice, but it's not terrible either. If Baltimore feeds Rice the way it did last week, he needs to be in your lineup.
Analysis:Fantasy owners have been awaiting the return of A.J. Green and this could be it. The Bills secondary has had its moments, but overall struggled to slow wideouts. Buffalo has done a pretty good job stopping the run game, which bodes poorly for BenJarvus Green-Ellis and Giovani Bernard. Cincinnati's defense has kept nearly every opponent in check. Thad Lewis is starting at QB for the Bills and Stevie Johnson is battling an injury, which is bad news for Robert Woods. It's also bad news for Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller who could face a lot of 7- and 8-man fronts this week.
Analysis: So much of what happens in the Lions offense is predicated on Calvin Johnson being on the field. That said, start Megatron ... but have a backup plan ready. The Browns defense has occasionally been hurt by running backs, which is a positive for Reggie Bush. However, it might be a good idea to forgo starting Matthew Stafford this week. The Lions defense has been sneaky good this year, which isn't good for Josh Gordon and Jordan Cameron. It's even worse for Brandon Weeden. The difference is, you're likely starting Cameron as your TE and Gordon as your flex. You're not playing Weeden. Don't sleep on Willis McGahee, who could produce against a shaky Detroit run defense.
Analysis: The Rams offense has been inconsistent in the best of times. Now it has to face an angry Texans defense that was torched in Week 5. It's hard to recommend starting any player with golden horns on their helmet -- especially from the running back position. The only exception is St. Louis' defense against the struggling Matt Schaub. But it wouldn't be s surprise to see Arian Foster be the go-to option versus a sometimes-porous run defense. Garrett Graham has sleeper potential with Owen Daniels out. But temper your expectations.
Analysis:Terrelle Pryor has been a nice fantasy pickup, but you'll want to avoid him this week. The same can be said of Denarius Moore against an aggressive Chiefs secondary. Darren McFadden could return this week, but he's a cautious start. Fantasy owners could do worse than starting the dynamic Alex Smith this week, although Donnie Avery might be a better choice than Dwayne Bowe. Jamaal Charles doesn't have the best matchup, but Kansas City has found creative ways to get him the football, so fantasy owners shouldn't worry too much.
Analysis:Cam Newton could have a nice day -- if he isn't hurt by WR drops like in previous weeks. Newton could also make hay with his legs against a poor run defense. That same run defense makes DeAngelo Williams a nice option this week. Unless you are in the most dire of straits, there's no reason to consider Matt Cassel this week. If you're looking for sleeper options at WR, Cordarrelle Patterson and Jerome Simpson are worth considering. Stay away from Kyle Rudolph if you have other options.
Analysis: Injuries in the Jets secondary could perk up the fantasy fortunes of Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders. It also could make Ben Roethlisberger a sneaky option. Le'Veon Bell might struggle to find rushing room against Gang Green's defensive front. Look for the Steelers to slow Geno Smith down this week. In past weeks, Bilal Powell would be a good pick-up, but a potential timeshare with Chris Ivory and Mike Goodson make Powell a more risky option. Looking for a defense? New York could give you good production.
Analysis: The Eagles offense has been tough to slow down, but the combination of Nick Foles at QB and Darrelle Revis in the secondary could depress DeSean Jackson's numbers. The Bucs have also been tough against the run, but it shouldn't prevent you from starting LeSean McCoy. This should be the week Doug Martin returns to fantasy relevance ... and Vincent Jackson and Mike Williams are coming with him. If you need help at QB this week, Mike Glennon has sleeper value.
Analysis: The talk this week has been all Broncos everything. But don't sleep on a few Jaguars options -- notably Maurice Jones-Drew, Justin Blackmon and Cecil Shorts. After all, garbage points still count. On the other side, well ... it's all Broncos everything.
Analysis: There isn't much to like on the Titans side of the ledger. Ryan Fitzpatrick is too inconsistent and his targets aren't threatening enough to break down the Legion of Boom. And as for Chris Johnson ... yeah, just find another option. Tennessee's defense has been good this season, but playing in Seattle isn't good for anyone. You might want to temper your expectations for Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch, but you could also do worse than playing those guys this week.
Analysis:Drew Brees is part of the fantasy QB trinity (along with Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning), so you're starting him regardless of how tough the Patriots defense is. Marques Colston should be in your lineup, but Aqib Talib could have him locked down. Kenny Stills, however is a sleeper option. It might be time to realize Tom Brady isn't the fantasy option he once was, especially if he's going another week without Rob Gronkowski. It doesn't matter if Stevan Ridley is back, LeGarrette Blount has taken over in New England's backfield, but even he is a risky play this week.
Analysis: In a matchup of two rejuvenated defenses, one thing is clear. Do not start Carson Palmer. Under any circumstances. That warning extends to a banged-up Larry Fitzgerald as well. You could consider Andre Ellington as a flex option, but beware of potentially low numbers. Colin Kaepernick has become a matchup-based option and this isn't a good matchup. Frank Gore should see plenty of touches, but he might have a tough time getting started. On the other hand, both defenses could see decent days.
Analysis: Unlike the game above, this matchup could be full of fantasy points. Robert Griffin III should find plenty of room to operate among a shaky Dallas secondary. That means good production for Pierre Garcon, Leonard Hankerson and possibly Jordan Reed. Similarly, just about everyone in a Cowboys uniform should be productive against arguably the NFL's worst defense. If you have a Cowboy, get 'em in your lineup.
Analysis: The Colts offense will continue to delight fantasy owners. Andrew Luck is approaching must-start status and (for this week, at least) he's bringing Reggie Wayne and T.Y. Hilton with him. Trent Richardson, however, could continue to disappoint against a tough Chargers run defense. The Colts defense has been better this season, but it will have a tough time slowing the resurgent Philip Rivers this week. Vincent Brown and Keenan Allen might not post huge numbers, but they could be nice flex options.