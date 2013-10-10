NFL fantasy football: Week 6 matchups

Analysis: So much of what happens in the Lions offense is predicated on Calvin Johnson being on the field. That said, start Megatron ... but have a backup plan ready. The Browns defense has occasionally been hurt by running backs, which is a positive for Reggie Bush. However, it might be a good idea to forgo starting Matthew Stafford this week. The Lions defense has been sneaky good this year, which isn't good for Josh Gordon and Jordan Cameron. It's even worse for Brandon Weeden. The difference is, you're likely starting Cameron as your TE and Gordon as your flex. You're not playing Weeden. Don't sleep on Willis McGahee, who could produce against a shaky Detroit run defense.