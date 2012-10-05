NFL fantasy football: Week 5 matchups

Analysis: Marshawn Lynch will once again crank up Beastmode with a lackluster Panthers rush defense on tap. Russell Wilson could have one of his better starts, but is probably best left on your bench if you have other options. This is a good week to take a look at Steven Hauschka if you have a kicker on a bye. Cam Newton isn't a great option against the Seahawks this week and could be picked off a couple of times. If there's a Panther to consider this week, it's probably Steve Smith. Even then, temper your expectations.