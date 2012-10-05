NFL fantasy football: Week 5 matchups

The bye weeks are in full swing and taking out a few quality fantasy options like Miles Austin, Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford. Never fear, since there are a handful of games that could be bonanzas for fantasy owners. But enough chatter ... time to break 'em all down.
Analysis: Ryan Tannehill exploded last week against the Arizona Cardinals and should enjoy more success this week versus the Bengals. Look for Anthony Fasano to be a factor for the first time this season, while Reggie Bush bounces back from a mediocre game last week. A.J. Green and Andrew Hawkins are poised for good days against Miami's secondary, even if Andy Dalton has an up-and-down day under center.
Analysis: Look for Cedric Benson to have a solid day running the football versus the Colts front seven. Same goes for Jordy Nelson and James Jones working against Indy's back four. It should even be a nice day for Mason Crosby, who's been underwhelming so far this season. Andrew Luck will hold his own in a showdown against Aaron Rodgers, while Donald Brown is in position for his best game of the season. This one could be a shootout.
Analysis:Joe Flacco is a matchup-based quarterback ... and this is a great matchup. He could have at least two touchdown passes in this one. Ray Rice will have his way with an awful Chiefs defense, while Torrey Smith could find the end zone. Look for Baltimore's defense to get healthy against Matt Cassel. Jamaal Charles will be slowed a little bit this week, but Dwayne Bowe should have another quality fantasy outing. Kansas City could once again be in position to score plenty of garbage point.
Analysis: The Giants defense should keep Trent Richardson relatively quiet, but Brandon Weeden could have one of his better performances if his offensive line can keep the pass rush at bay. If Greg Little can hold onto the ball, he could be a good flex play in deeper leagues this week. Eli Manning and his receivers -- especially Victor Cruz -- should have a field day versus the Browns defense, though it could be another silent week for Martellus Bennett.
Analysis: The turnover-prone Eagles will have extra worries this week with Troy Polamalu and James Harrison back in action for the Steelers. Still, DeSean Jackson should continue his recent run of success. Rashard Mendenhall should put up quality numbers in his first action of the 2012 season, while Mike Wallace and Antonio Brown once again post solid outings. Pittsburgh's defense should intercept Michael Vick at least once and should rack up a few sacks as well.
Analysis: In a matchup of two of the highest-scoring fantasy quarterbacks, it should be another good day for Matt Ryan and the Falcons' pass-catchers. If there was ever a week for Roddy White, Julio Jones and Tony Gonzalez to go wild together, this is it. After two good weeks, beware of Michael Turner this week. It'll be tough sledding for Robert Griffin III this week, but he should be able to get Fred Davis more involved. Alfred Morris continues to be a quality start in nearly all formats.
Analysis: Marshawn Lynch will once again crank up Beastmode with a lackluster Panthers rush defense on tap. Russell Wilson could have one of his better starts, but is probably best left on your bench if you have other options. This is a good week to take a look at Steven Hauschka if you have a kicker on a bye. Cam Newton isn't a great option against the Seahawks this week and could be picked off a couple of times. If there's a Panther to consider this week, it's probably Steve Smith. Even then, temper your expectations.
Analysis: Matt Forte returned to the field last week. He should return to the top of the fantasy leaderboards this week versus the Jaguars. Look for Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall to have a mild repeat of their multiple connections from Week 4. Chicago's defense should harass Blaine Gabbert into a couple of turnovers. It could be a slow afternoon for Maurice Jones-Drew trying to run against Chicago. Without Laurent Robinson, there aren't any reliable targets for Gabbert to throw to. There aren't many Jaguars worth starting in Week 5.
Analysis: Chris Johnson's recent success ends this week against the Vikings. Matt Hasselbeck will have his struggles, but he should find Nate Washington on a few occasions. Consider Washington a deep league flex option. If you have any Vikings on your roster, give them a serious look this week. Of course, you're starting Adrian Peterson, but Christian Ponder, Percy Harvin and Kyle Rudolph are all quality starts against the Titans defense.
Analysis: Peyton Manning and Tom Brady renew their rivalry and both quarterbacks should star against the opposition's defense. Conversely, both teams could find it hard to run the football this week. Exercise caution when starting Willis McGahee or Stevan Ridley. Wes Welker is once again a quality start -- especially in PPR leagues. Look for Jacob Tamme to have a nice game against New England's defense.
Analysis: We've warned fantasy owners to avoid starting anyone against the 49ers defense all season. That doesn't change this week. Whether it's Fred Jackson or C.J. Spiller, consider any other options if you have them. If there's a Bill to consider, it's Scott Chandler. If you have any 49ers, they should be in the lineup. Frank Gore and Michael Crabtree could have particularly big days. San Francisco's defense is also a decent start against the interception-prone Ryan Fitzgerald.
Analysis: This is yet another game that could quickly turn into a shootout. Both Ryan Mathews and Jackie Battle are quality starts, especially if Battle sees goal line touches as expected. Look for Philip Rivers to have a couple of touchdown passes, with at least one to Malcom Floyd. Start Drew Brees as you normally would, but temper your hopes for Jimmy Graham's production this week. There will be a Saints receiver to have a big day, it's just a toss-up as to which one it will be.
Analysis: The Jets are a mess on both sides of the ball. As such, Arian Foster will continue his run as fantasy football's most dominant running back. Expect Matt Schaub to toss at least one touchdown, likely to Andre Johnson. On a good week, it's hard to find any Jets to recommend starting. Now with Santonio Holmes out for the season, there's even less reason to suggest any members of Gang Green. Houston's defense should smother this punchless offense.