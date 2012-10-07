NFL fantasy football: Week 5 fantasy recaps

» Joe Flacco is a different quarterback on the road compared to when he's at home. Flacco has thrown six touchdowns in three home games, but only one touchdown on the road. Good news for Flacco owners, the Ravens play host to the Cowboys in Week 6. ... Torrey Smith struggled with just three receptions for 38 yards. Smith is still the center of the Ravens' passing attack and should be used as a WR2 next week against the Cowboys. ... Anquan Boldin had four receptions for 82 yards, his second consecutive solid week. Boldin is still little more than a flex option at this point, and owners are encouraged to go shopping this week. ... The good news is Dennis Pitta was not shutout this week. But Pitta finished with just three receptions for 22 yards. Pitta is still a viable option when the Ravens are at home, but is a risk when the team is on the road. ... Ray Rice topped 100 rushing yards for the third consecutive week as he continues to be one of the top running backs in fantasy football.