NFL fantasy football: Week 2 matchups

Analysis: Peyton and Eli might be tired of talking about Peyton and Eli, but they'll be fantasy stars once again in Week 2. That also means all the guys they throw to will be productive options. Denver's running game is too scattered for fantasy owners to trust any one running back. David Wilson's fumbles are certainly a problem, but until the Giants find someone who can replace him, he'll get another chance this week. If Tom Coughlin can roll with him, so can you.