NFL fantasy football: Week 2 matchups

The 2013 fantasy football season is officially underway and it started with a bang thanks to Peyton Manning's record-tying seven touchdown passes. It's hard to imagine anyone matching that this week, but there are a handful of games that could feature quite a few fantasy fireworks of their own. We've waited long enough, let's get to the matchups.
Analysis: In a fantasy world chock full of quarterbacks, Sam Bradford could be a productive option this week. Just not productive enough that you're going to start him over most other options. With Roddy White limited this week, Harry Douglas has big sleeper value -- especially against a Rams secondary that gave up big yardage to the Cardinals last week. Look for Steven Jackson to be extra motivated to play well against his former club.
Analysis:Joe Flacco has always been better at home, but could run into problems against a quality Browns pass defense. A banged-up Bernard Pierce should mean heavier workload for Ray Rice. Baltimore won't be gashed quite like they were against Peyton Manning, but Jordan Cameron could have another productive day.
Analysis: Look for Cam Newton to have a better week than he did last Sunday against the Seahawks. The same goes for DeAngelo Williams -- although it might not be the free-for-all that many fantasy owners expect. Stevie Johnson could be a sneaky option as a No. 3 receiver this week as he could once again find his way into the end zone.
Analysis: It's hard to consider starting any Vikings not named Adrian Peterson this week. If you must go with Greg Jennings, don't expect big production from him against the aggressive Chicago secondary. Matt Forte was average last week and has been so-so versus the Vikings in the past. That could change this week after Minnesota had problems stopping Reggie Bush last week.
Analysis: This could be one of Week 2's fantasy bonanzas. The Packers will have a hard time finding an answer for Robert Griffin III -- and he in turn will be the fount from with plenty of fantasy goodness will flow. Similarly, Washington's secondary will have a difficult time containing Green Bay's passing attack. This could also be the week Eddie Lacy truly announces his fantasy presence with authority.
Analysis: The Texans might have given up a few fantasy points to Philip Rivers, but Jake Locker is no Philip Rivers. It's hard to see any Titans posting quality fantasy totals this week. Don't be fooled by last week, Tennessee's defense isn't quite as good as it seems. Matt Schaub is a quality play and Ben Tate once again has nice flex value as he'll continue to share touches with Arian Foster.
Analysis:Lamar Miller won't be as bad as he was in Week 1, but he's still a shaky start as anything more than a flex pick this week. If there's a Dolphin to watch, it's Mike Wallace. Miami won't allow him to be a decoy for a second straight week. Andrew Luck is edging toward matchup-proof status and Reggie Wayne will continue to benefit. Look for T.Y. Hilton to get more involved this week and Ahmad Bradshaw will see increased activity in the wake of Vick Ballard's season-ending injury.
Analysis: The combination of Dez Bryant's sore foot and a matchup with Brandon Flowers might frighten some owners, but you need to have Bryant in your lineup. However, against a rejuvenated Chiefs defense, temper your expectations for Tony Romo and company. The Cowboys defense is prone to giving up yards and points, which makes Alex Smith a decent sleeper option. Look for Jamaal Charles to see plenty of work while Dwayne Bowe could have one of his better weeks this season.
Analysis: This could be another fantasy bonanza. Michael Vick's dual-threat ability will open things up for LeSean McCoy and the rest of the running game. Bryce Brown is an excellent sleeper option. The Eagles high-speed offense should allow the Chargers to run more plays -- that's good news for Philip Rivers and his cadre of receivers. Good luck picking which one will have the best day, though.
Analysis:Reggie Bush will have a bit of a comedown from his huge Week 1, but he should still be productive for fantasy owners. This could be a decent day for Brandon Pettigrew, but not enough to start him in a suddenly deep tight end position. The Lions secondary isn't very good and that bodes well for Carson Palmer and his receiving corps. Beware starting anyone in the Cardinals backfield this week. You can find better options.
Analysis: This has the makings of another high-scoring affair. You're going to start just about everyone involved in the Saints passing game. Keep an eye on Kenny Stills, who is aiming to become a breakout sleeper option. Running backs? You're avoiding them. Fantasy owners can once again count on Vincent Jackson, but Doug Martin could be slowed a little bit. Either way, he should be in your lineup.
Analysis: Peyton and Eli might be tired of talking about Peyton and Eli, but they'll be fantasy stars once again in Week 2. That also means all the guys they throw to will be productive options. Denver's running game is too scattered for fantasy owners to trust any one running back. David Wilson's fumbles are certainly a problem, but until the Giants find someone who can replace him, he'll get another chance this week. If Tom Coughlin can roll with him, so can you.
Analysis:Chad Henne could have an adequate day against the Raiders defense. But with so many other quality QB options, "adequate" isn't enough to get him in your lineup. This could be the week Cecil Shorts puts up double-diging totals and Maurice Jones-Drew starts to look a little more like the RB we all know. Beware the Terrelle Pryor letdown. Rejoice in the Darren McFadden progression.
Analysis: On the surface, this looks like a defensive battle, but there could be more fantasy value here than meets the eye. With Seattle's defense missing some pieces, Colin Kaepernick can still produce for fantasy owners, although Frank Gore is a start-and-hope this week. Look for Marshawn Lynch to be productive while Russell Wilson could put up more points than people expect. As always, if you own either of these defenses, you're starting them.
Analysis: The Steelers offense is a mess right now. The running back situation is in disarray and Ben Roethlisberger doesn't produce enough to be a true fantasy option. Avoid any options in black and gold. Similarly, aside from A.J. Green, there likely are no Bengals you can't find a better option for somewhere else on your roster.