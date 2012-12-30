NFL fantasy football: Week 17 fantasy players of the week

Peterson came up nine yards short of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record, but it was still an amazing day to cap a phenomenal year. AD carried the ball a career-high 34 times for 199 yards and a touchdown (he also caught a TD pass) to help the Vikings knock off the Packers, 37-34. He finishes the season as the top fantasy rusher and the only running back in the top 12 overall fantasy scorers -- the other 11 are all quarterbacks -- just a year removed from major knee surgery. There's little doubt that he'll be the consensus top pick in next year's fantasy drafts.