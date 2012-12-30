NFL fantasy football: Week 17 fantasy players of the week

Published: Dec 30, 2012 at 03:36 PM

As we come to the end of another fantasy football season, let us take a few moments and recognize the players who excelled in this ultimate week. Some of the names could surprise you, while one is no shock at all. To the list!

Points based on standard scoring in NFL.com fantasy football leagues

5. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints (29.84 fantasy points)

Talk about consistency. Brees ended the season with three straight games of better than 29 points -- ending with Sunday's 29.84-point performance in a 44-38 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It tied Brees' fantasy high for the season (Week 4 at Green Bay) and marked the ninth time he surpassed the 20-point plateau this season. He might have finished the year even higher in the rankings if it weren't for the Week 13 hiccup against the Falcons. Nonetheless, Brees remains one of the elite fantasy quarterbacks.

4. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings (32.10 fantasy points)

Peterson came up nine yards short of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record, but it was still an amazing day to cap a phenomenal year. AD carried the ball a career-high 34 times for 199 yards and a touchdown (he also caught a TD pass) to help the Vikings knock off the Packers, 37-34. He finishes the season as the top fantasy rusher and the only running back in the top 12 overall fantasy scorers -- the other 11 are all quarterbacks -- just a year removed from major knee surgery. There's little doubt that he'll be the consensus top pick in next year's fantasy drafts.

3. DeAngelo Williams, RB, Carolina Panthers (33.30 fantasy points)

For fantasy owners still playing this week, consider Williams' day the epitome of "better late than never". The Panthers' running back charged ahead for 210 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Saints. To say Williams was inconsistent would be an understatement. He scored double-digits just five times all season and his Week 17 performance was the only time he bested 18 fantasy points. If you had the guts to start him this week, you were certainly rewarded.

2. Tennessee Titans D/ST (38.00 fantasy points)

All season long, the Titans were one of the worst defenses in fantasy football. So it makes perfect sense that the group would rise up in the season's final week, right? The Titans posted seven sacks, three interceptions and four touchdowns -- two kick returns by Darius Reynaud and two pick sixes by Zach Brown -- in a 38-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Today's 38-point performace matched the total posted by the Titans in their previous five games combined. Too bad they were only started in 0.6 percent of NFL.com leagues this week.

1. Alfred Morris, RB, Washington Redskins (39.20 fantasy points)

Pretty good ending for NFL.com's FantasyWaiver Wire Pickup of the Year. Alfred Morris finshed off both the Cowboys and the fantasy season by rushing for 200 yards and three touchdowns in Washington's 28-18 victory to run away with our #KABOOM player of the week. The Redskinsother rookie star finished the seaosn strong, scoring double-digit fantasy points in his final six contests -- including two 20-plus point games in the final three weeks. Count him among the running backs certain to come off the board in the first round in next season's drafts.

Follow Marcas Grant on Twitter @MarcasG

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Center Jason Kelce announces he's returning to play for Eagles in 2022 season

All--Pro center Jason Kelce announced Thursday he will be returning to play for the Eagles in his 12th NFL season with a video tweeted Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW