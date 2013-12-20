NFL fantasy football: Week 16 matchups

This is it. Championship Week. This one is for all the marbles. Enough hyperbole. On to the matchups.
Analysis:Ryan Tannehill has quietly put together a nice season and has sleeper potential against the Bills this week. Things look even better for Mike Wallace, Brian Hartline and Charles Clay versus Buffalo's poor secondary. This isn't the best matchup for Lamar Miller and Daniel Thomas this week. Miami's defense is a nice streaming option with Thad Lewis getting the start for Buffalo. The QB change means Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller could see bigger workloads -- consider Jackson the more favorable of the two backs. It's hard to trust any Bills beyond that.
Analysis: It's hard to recommend starting Drew Brees, but you should temper your expectations. The combination of playing on the road and facing the tough Panthers defense doesn't bode well for Brees or his pass-catchers. The only other Saint you should feel compelled to start this week is Jimmy Graham. Cam Newton's passing numbers might not be huge, but he should make up for it by running the football. DeAngelo Williams should see the bulk of the carries from the RB spot and could surprise with his numbers this week. Any of Carolina's pass-catchers have been too inconsistent to start -- as long as you have other options.
Analysis: Much like we've recommended for most of the season, the only Viking you can truly consider this week is Adrian Peterson ... provided he's good enough to go for Minnesota. If you're in a deep league, Cordarrelle Patterson is a flex option at best. On the other side, it's worth getting your Bengals into the starting lineup. Andy Dalton and A.J. Green are poised for big days. Giovani Bernard is a nice RB2 option and BenJarvus Green-Ellis could find the end zone this week.
Analysis: There's little to say about the Broncos offense that you haven't already figured out this season. The only caveat is not to chase the fantasy points with Andre Caldwell. One week's big production is not enough to make him trustworthy for your fantasy championship matchup. No Case Keenum and no Ben Tate mean Dennis Johnson has sleeper appeal in Week 16. Start Andre Johnson at your own peril with an inconsistent Matt Schaub at the helm.
Analysis:Chris Johnson has played fairly well down the stretch and is worth considering as an RB2 this week against the Jaguars. Delanie Walker also has nice appeal if you've lost Jordan Reed or Jordan Cameron at the tight end spot. Whether it's Maurice Jones-Drew or Jordan Todman, a Jaguars running back is worth starting against a poor Titans run defense. You can stop there. Jacksonville has little to offer from a fantasy perspective beyond that this week.
Analysis:Andrew Luck has had an uneven finish to the season and there's little reason to think this week will bring glad tidings. If you have a QB with a better matchup, start him. Donald Brown has some sleeper appeal against a Chiefs run defense that has been fairly porous for the past month. T.Y. Hilton should return this week, but he (nor his other WR mates) is not to be trusted. Alex Smith will come back to Earth this week. Look for pedestrian numbers from him. It's also too difficult to trust Dwayne Bowe and Donnie Avery this week, despite favorable matchups. Jamaal Charles could cap his fantasy season with a championhip-worthy performance.
Analysis:Josh Gordon. That is all. Okay, I'll give you a little more. The matchup looks good for the Browns running backs, but because touches could be split among three backs, fantasy owners would be wise to avoid the situation. Is there a Jet you're playing this week? The short answer is no. The longer answer is noooooooooooo.
Analysis: After a couple of breakout performances, Bobby Rainey has slowed down. The Rams defense has been tougher on running backs in recent weeks, so the matchup isn't as good as it once was. Rainey is best left on the bench this week. Vincent Jackson has been too much of a big play option to reasonably bench but he could find it tough going this week. The Rams biggest fantasy assets this week are Zac Stacy and the team's defense. Stacy has found a way to succeed against seemingly every matchup. Meanwhile, the Rams defense has been very good at home and is a nice streaming option.
Analysis: There is a chance for plenty of fantasy points to be scored in this one. Beware of Tony Romo, who has struggled against Washington in recent meetings. But you can expect he'll still find ways to get the ball to Dez Bryant and Jason Witten. Look for DeMarco Murray to see a slew of carries, which should lead to solid fantasy totals. Kirk Cousins and Pierre Garcon are in position to shred an already struggling Dallas defense. The uneven Alfred Morris could also be a nice RB2 option this week. Jordan Reed is officially out, but that doesn't mean you should plug in Logan Paulsen or Fred Davis this week.
Analysis: There is no reason to trust any Giants this week. Eli Manning has been erratic all season and now will be without Victor Cruz for the rest of the year. There's nothing to make fantasy owners believe in Hakeem Nicks or Rueben Randle -- even against a suspect Lions secondary. Matthew Stafford has had a fairly nice run this season, but this isn't the best matchup for him. Similarly, Calvin Johnson and Reggie Bush could have depressed numbers this week, but it's hard to recommend benching either of them.
Analysis:Carson Palmer had hit a hot streak. It's over. And it's not coming back this week. Avoid him and any of his wideouts. For that matter, you're probably better off avoiding Rashard Mendenhall and Andre Ellington as well. The Seahawks are stingy at home. Russell Wilson has been just good enough all season long. That could be the case again this week. But neither he nor Marshawn Lynch figure to put up big fantasy totals this week. If Zach Miller is able to play, he has a very nice matchup against a team that has struggled to stop tight ends all year.
Analysis:Tom Brady is a tough player to bench at such a big time, but if there's a QB on your roster with a better matchup, he's worth playing. The Ravens are good against RBs, but Shane Vereen isn't your typical running back. Look for the Patriots to get him more involved than he was last week. Julian Edelman also has flex appeal this week. Joe Flacco is a risky play this week, as is Ray Rice. However, Torrey Smith and Dennis Pitta could have nice days if they're in your lineup.
Analysis: This week's matchup is a nice one for Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders. But it's probably even better for Le'Veon Bell. The Steelers rookie runner could be a low-end RB1 this week based on Green Bay's shaky run defense. The same applies for Eddie Lacy, who is making a bid for rookie of the year -- both in fantasy and reality. Without Aaron Rodgers, you're not starting Matt Flynn, but Jordy Nelson still deserves a look in your starting lineup this week.
Analysis: The Raiders could once again rotate quarterbacks, but Rod Streater has a nice potential as a sleeper WR3/flex this week. Rashad Jennings should also get a look as a RB2 because of his strong running in recent weeks. Philip Rivers could be one of the heroes of Week 16 against the struggling Raiders defense. Or that designation could go to Ryan Mathews. Both players are poised for big afternoons. it also means Keenan Allen and Antonio Gates should be in fantasy lineups everywhere.
Analysis: The final Sunday night game of the season could be a fantasy bonanza. All of the relevant fantasy participants from both sides should be started. Jay Cutler, Matt Forte, Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Marshall should stand tall for Chicago. Likewise for Nick Foles, LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson. Both defenses should be avoided in what could be a high-scoring game.
Analysis: In the Candlestick Park finale, the Falcons don't figure to offer much in the way of fantasy production. Matt Ryan and his pass-catchers could be stifled while Steven Jackson will have a tough time finding rushing room. Colin Kaepernick could be a surprise star in the final week of most fantasy leagues. He should spread the ball around nicely to Anquan Boldin, Vernon Davis and Michael Crabtree. Frank Gore has a nice matchup, but could cede some carries to Kendall Hunter this week. The Niners defense is a quality Week 16 start.