NFL fantasy football: Week 16 matchups

Analysis: It's hard to recommend starting Drew Brees, but you should temper your expectations. The combination of playing on the road and facing the tough Panthers defense doesn't bode well for Brees or his pass-catchers. The only other Saint you should feel compelled to start this week is Jimmy Graham. Cam Newton's passing numbers might not be huge, but he should make up for it by running the football. DeAngelo Williams should see the bulk of the carries from the RB spot and could surprise with his numbers this week. Any of Carolina's pass-catchers have been too inconsistent to start -- as long as you have other options.