NFL fantasy football: Week 15 Players of the Week

Week 15 represented semi-final week in many fantasy leagues. And while a number fo big names with quality matchups flopped, there were plenty more that scored big for fantasy owners. Including another rookie quarterback who has earned his reputation in recent weeks.
5. Colin Kaepernick, QB, San Francisco 49ers (25.54 fantasy points)
Kaepernick's eye-opening run continued Sunday night in Foxboro, where the second-year QB threw for 216 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-34 win over the Patriots. Somewhat surprisingly, for all of his success on the field, this was Kaepernick's first game with more than 20 fantasy points. He'll have his work cut out for him next week on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.
4. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings (27.20 fantasy points)
The next time someone tells you that there are no such things as superhumans, show them the tape of Adrian Peterson's 2012 season. All Day rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown to lead the Vikings to a 36-22 win over the St. Louis Rams. It was the second time in the past three weeks that Peterson topped 200 rushing yards. He'll be challenged to extend that streak next week against the Houston Texans. But at this point, does anyone doubt him?
3. Sam Bradford, QB, St. Louis Rams (27.98 fantasy points)
the often-inconsistent Bradford put it all together on Sunday, throwing for a career-high 377 yards and tied a career-high with three touchdown passes in St. Louis' loss to the Vikings. It was the young quarterback's best fantasy performance of the season and just the third time this year that he has topped 20 fantasy points. Week 16 brings a trip to Tampa Bay to face a Buccaneers secondary that allowed four TD passes to Drew Brees this week.
2. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints (29.38 fantasy points)
After back-to-back lackluster performances, Brees roared back to life in Week 15, torching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 307 yards and four touchdown passes in the Saints' 41-0 win. It was his seventh game this season with more than 20 fantasy points -- but his first since Week 11. Next week is a date in Dallas against the Cowboys.
1. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks (39.40 fantasy points)
The Seahawks have been nesting atop this list recently. Last week, it was the Seattle defense. This week, it's their rookie quarterback earning #KABOOM honors. Wilson did it by throwing for 205 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 92 yards and three more scores in a 50-17 rout of the Buffalo Bills. He's tallied 20-plus points in three of his last four games and will go up against a stout 49ers defense in Week 16.