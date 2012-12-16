NFL fantasy football: Week 15 Players of the Week

The next time someone tells you that there are no such things as superhumans, show them the tape of Adrian Peterson's 2012 season. All Day rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown to lead the Vikings to a 36-22 win over the St. Louis Rams. It was the second time in the past three weeks that Peterson topped 200 rushing yards. He'll be challenged to extend that streak next week against the Houston Texans. But at this point, does anyone doubt him?