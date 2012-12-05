NFL fantasy football: Week 13 Shame Report

Dameshek here...and I've brought the fantasy playoffs with me -- an exciting time for some, a depressing time for others. But no one has emerged from the regular season without experiencing at least a little bit of Shame. So right now, before you set that playoff lineup, it's time for me to shine the White Hot Light of Shame on those who've distinguished themselves for all the wrong reasons. Just remember, players and coaches: don't get angry at me if I call your name. Ultimately, I didn't put you on this list. You put you on this list. Let it begin!