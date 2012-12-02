NFL fantasy football: Week 13 players of the week

Published: Dec 02, 2012 at 04:02 PM

It was the final Sunday of the fantasy regular season and a crop of young faces (and one longtime fantasy favorite) stepped up to provide big performances. Either they helped a few owners squeak into the playoffs ... or they sent a few owners home. Regardless, it's off to this week's list!

Points based on standard scoring in NFL.com fantasy football leagues

5. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks (26.34 fantasy points)

While two other rookie quarterbacks are stealing most of the headlines, Russell Wilson is getting harder to ignore. The Seahawks' slinger passed for 293 yards and two touchdowns -- including the game-winner in overtime -- to beat the Chicago Bears, 23-17. If that wasn't enough, Wilson added 71 rushing yards for good measure. The rookie has tallied 20-plus fantasy points in three of his past four games and will try to extend the trend next week in a home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

4. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings (28.00 fantasy points)

Just in case you need to be reminded, players coming off major knee reconstruction shouldn't be this productive this quickly. Then again, Adrian Peterson isn't most players. A.D. ran over, around and through the Green Bay Packers, gaining 210 rushing yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's 23-14 loss. Peterson has scored double-digit fantasy points in every game except one this season and has tallied more than 20 fantasy points in five of the team's 12 contests. In Week 14, the Vikings welcome the rival Chicago Bears to the Twin Cities.

3. Bryce Brown, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (28.30 fantasy points)

For the second straight week, Brown posted big numbers in place of LeSean McCoy. Week 13 saw the rookie run for 169 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-33 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. In two starts this season, Brown has scored four combined touchdowns and registered more than 26 fantasy points. It remains to be seen if he remains such a large part of the offense once McCoy returns. The Eagles travel to Tampa Bay next week to take on the Buccaneers.

2. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts (28.94 fantasy points)

As is his custom, Luck wasn't his sharpest away from home, throwing three interceptions. However, the rookie star made up for it with 391 passing yards and four touchdowns -- including the game-winner as time expired -- to beat the Detroit Lions, 35-33. The game was Luck's highest-scoring fantasy performance of the season and ended a string of back-to-back games with less than 15 fantasy points. Next week, Luck and the Colts return to the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium for a meeting with the Tennessee Titans.

1. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers (29.08 fantasy points)

Newton kept the hot hand in Week 13, frustrating the Kansas City Chiefs for 232 passing yards, three touchdowns and 78 rushing yards. However it wasn't enough to earn an win -- the Chiefs hung on for a 27-21 victory -- but it was enough to earn the QB #KABOOM honors for the second week in a row. The quest to top this list for a third straight week won't be easy. The Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South matchup in Week 14.

Follow Marcas Grant on Twitter @MarcasG

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

