NFL fantasy football: Week 13 players of the week

Just in case you need to be reminded, players coming off major knee reconstruction shouldn't be this productive this quickly. Then again, Adrian Peterson isn't most players. A.D. ran over, around and through the Green Bay Packers, gaining 210 rushing yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's 23-14 loss. Peterson has scored double-digit fantasy points in every game except one this season and has tallied more than 20 fantasy points in five of the team's 12 contests. In Week 14, the Vikings welcome the rival Chicago Bears to the Twin Cities.