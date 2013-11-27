NFL fantasy football: Week 13 matchups

For many of you, this is the final week of the fantasy regular season. That means one last opportunity to push for the playoffs. So study up, ladies and gentlemen. With one week left, it's time to make your starting lineups count. We're here to help.
Analysis:Mike Glennon has been a nice fantasy find this season. However, this week he's best left on your bench. The same goes for Bobby Rainey. If there's a Buc you take a chance on, it's Vincent Jackson. Just temper your expectations. Speaking of tempered expectations, the same goes for Cam Newton and a number of the Panthers. With DeAngelo Williams uncertain, Jonathan Stewart should see more carried, but he's only worth playing if you're out of other viable options. As always, the Carolina defense is a quality play.
Analysis: There aren't a lot of Jaguars you'd ever consider starting nowadays, but if you've been rolling with Maurice Jones-Drew in recent weeks, stay with him. Beyond that, Cecil Shorts has a tough matchup with Joe Haden this week and there's no reason to consider a Jacksonville QB. Similarly, you're avoiding Brandon Weeden, but Josh Gordon has made himself into a weekly starting option. Look for Jordan Cameron to find his way back to fantasy relevance this week as well.
Analysis:Tom Brady and the Patriots offense has found a groove lately, but they have also been so hard to predict from a fantasy perspective. With a running back rotation likely, Shane Vereen appears to be the most trustworthy of the bunch. Of course Rob Gronkowski should be in your lineup, but it's a tough call to determine which of New England's receivers will shine. Case Keenum has struggled lately and this doesn't appear to be the week he gets back on track. Take a chance on Ben Tate, but grab Dennis Johnson as a handcuff if he's available. Andre Johnson could find it tough going facing Aqib Talib.
Analysis:Ryan Fitzpatrick is a sleeper this week after having a nice run in his past few contests. It's also not a bad idea to flex Chris Johnson, who played well against Indy earlier this season. Kendall Wright has played well lately -- especially for PPR owners -- and should have another quality outing. Consider Justin Hunter another sleeper play. Andrew Luck's recent struggles mean you should consider other options if you have them. However, the matchup is nice for Donald Brown as a flex choice. Beware of T.Y. Hilton against the Titans secondary.
Analysis: There is the potential for a lot of fantasy production in this one. Josh McCown should continue to succeed and should spread the ball nicely to his receivers. Matt Forte is also poised for very nice totals as well. Adrian Peterson should once again be a fantasy beast against a banged-up Bears defense. It's hard to recommend any other Vikings beyond that, but look at Toby Gerhart or Cordarrelle Patterson as deep sleepers.
Analysis: If you're considering any Dolphins this week, it should be the duo of Brian Hartline and Mike Wallace against a scuffling Jets secondary. Ryan Tannehill has a decent matchup, but you shouldn't start him unless you're bereft at QB. Woe be to you if you're forced to start Geno Smith this week. But it is a good matchup for the Jets rushers. That means Chris Ivory. Yet if he's unable to go, Bilal Powell has big sleeper appeal.
Analysis:Carson Palmer has been hot lately and this matchup doesn't figure to slow him down. Even better, it holds lots of promise for Larry Fitzgerald and Michael Floyd. Andre Ellington is a game-time decision. If he doesn't play, Rashad Mendenhall has flex appeal. Nick Foles, DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy are going to be in your lineup, but temper your expectations. Consider Riley Cooper as a low WR2 or flex option this week.
Analysis: Moving this game across the border could boost this week's prospects for the slumping Matt Ryan. Things look even better for Harry Douglas to have a nice day against the Bills secondary. Still, Steven Jackson remains hard to trust. If you need help at the WR spot, you can give Steve Johnson and Robert Woods a look, but as no more than a low WR2 or WR3 option. You can start either C.J. Spiller or Fred Jackson with a level of confidence this week.
Analysis: Despite the reputation of the 49ers defense, Zac Stacy has some fantasy appeal this week. Beware of chasing the points with Tavon Austin in Week 13. The same goes for Jared Cook. Don't get excited about Michael Crabtree. You might have stashed him, but this isn't the week to start him. Yet it makes Colin Kaepernick a nicer start. Definitely start Frank Gore and Vernon Davis this week.
Analysis: As always, you're starting Denver's Big Four -- Peyton Manning and his three wide receivers. Same goes for Julius Thomas. While there's reason to be concerned about Knowshon Moreno, his outlook is good for this week. The matchup looks nice for Alex Smith and company, but he's been too tough to trust if you have other options. Jamaal Charles is primed for a very nice day and Donnie Avery could post respectable numbers. Beware the Chiefs struggling defense against the high-powered Broncos attack.
Analysis:Andy Dalton has had a hot hand recently and is worth sticking with against the Chargers. If you're looking at Bengals running backs, Giovani Bernard is the play. Marvin Jones is a quality sleeper option against the San Diego secondary. There should be room for Danny Woodhead and Ryan Mathews to run the football. On paper, it might not look great for the Chargers passing game, but take hope in the knowledge that the Bengals defense has struggled on the road.
Analysis:Eli Manning has been one of the biggest fantasy frustations this season, but it's tough to ignore this week's matchup. Andre Brown should continue his string of quality fantasy performances into Week 13. Look for Victor Cruz to return to relevance while Hakeem Nicks and Rueben Randle could have nice outings. It's hard to recommend starting Robert Griffin III this week and Alfred Morris should be started with tempered expectations. Pierre Garcon is a WR2 this week while you should look for other options instead of Jordan Reed.
Analysis: This game screams defense, but it shouldn't stop you from starting Drew Brees. If you're putting any other Saints players in your lineup, be prepared for them to post depressed totals this week. Likewise, Russell Wilson is tough to sit at this point in your season, but the Saints defense will make things tough on him and his offensive teammates. Look for Seattle to find ways to get the ball to Percy Harvin and Marshawn Lynch, which gives them added fantasy value this week.