NFL fantasy football: Week 13 matchups

Analysis:Tom Brady and the Patriots offense has found a groove lately, but they have also been so hard to predict from a fantasy perspective. With a running back rotation likely, Shane Vereen appears to be the most trustworthy of the bunch. Of course Rob Gronkowski should be in your lineup, but it's a tough call to determine which of New England's receivers will shine. Case Keenum has struggled lately and this doesn't appear to be the week he gets back on track. Take a chance on Ben Tate, but grab Dennis Johnson as a handcuff if he's available. Andre Johnson could find it tough going facing Aqib Talib.