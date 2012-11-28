NFL fantasy football: Week 13 Anxiety Meter

Well Jones has struggled at home this season, so is there any way you can play him? Yes, yes and YES! Don't tell me the numbers, I know the numbers. Jones has six touchdowns this season, all on the road. He's scored more than seven points at home this season only once. But this is the way I live my life in fantasy. If Jones doesn't perform well, you can blame him. It's his fault. But if you bench him, and he scores 20 points, that's on you. It's plausible deniability.