NFL fantasy football: Week 13 Anxiety Meter

Published: Nov 28, 2012 at 09:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

If you've followed me at all, you know I'm the biggest fantasy fraidy cat when it comes to the Thursday night game. Play the wrong guy and it's a long weekend of fantasy bagels. If you sit a guy who goes off, you can take comfort in the guys you still have going.

That said, you should have no anxiety over Drew Brees or Matt Ryan. You don't want to sit your elite quarterbacks, especially Ryan who has a fantastic matchup. Roddy White and Marques Colston, again, you should have no anxiety over, nor the tight ends Jimmy Graham and Tony Gonzalez. Those guys are no-brainers.

But what about some of the other big names? Let's break it all down right here.

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Well Jones has struggled at home this season, so is there any way you can play him? Yes, yes and YES! Don't tell me the numbers, I know the numbers. Jones has six touchdowns this season, all on the road. He's scored more than seven points at home this season only once. But this is the way I live my life in fantasy. If Jones doesn't perform well, you can blame him. It's his fault. But if you bench him, and he scores 20 points, that's on you. It's plausible deniability.

FAM: 0 percent

Darren Sproles, RB, New Orleans Saints

The Saints running back returned last week and was decent enough. But he's scored at least 11 fantasy points in each road game this season. He's also had three touchdown receptions in his last five games. Sproles had seven touches, 89 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in his last meeting against the Falcons in 2011.

FAM: 40 percent

Week 13 'TNF' fantasy matchup

The Saints and Falcons were a fantasy bonanza in Week 10. Marcas Grant expects more of the same with Roddy White this week. More ...

Chris Ivory, RB, New Orleans Saints

Ivory has scored less than four fantasy points in back-to-back games. And the Saints have one total rush touchdown in their last five games against the Falcons.

FAM: 100 percent

Michael Turner, RB, Atlanta Falcons

The Burner has become something of a touchdown vulture in recent weeks. He stole a touchdown last week, which helped salvage a game when he had just 30 scrimmage yards. Here's the deal, this matchup is great. The Falcons have gone away from Turner in recent weeks, but he is capable of a big game. So you can start him, but not feel good about it.

FAM: 60 percent

Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Rodgers has actually become the guy to play for the Falcons. Rodgers has become more involved in the offense, including 12 touches for 79 scrimmage yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers last week. Again, this is a great matchup this week. If you need a running back, you can start him.

FAM: 60 percent

Lance Moore, WR, New Orleans Saints

Moore certainly isn't as high-profile as Jones, and the numbers not as drastic, but he does play slightly better at home compared to the road. But he doesn't play well at Atlanta. In his last three starts in Atlanta, he has 11 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. So he's more of a risky start.

FAM: 80 percent

