NFL fantasy football: Week 12 S.O.S. report

This is like giving an iTunes gift card to a deaf man. Fewer teams have had less overall fantasy value than the Jaguars, yet here they are with an über-friendly schedule the rest of the way. If Maurice Jones-Drew is able to work through his foot injury within the next couple of weeks, that could be something for fantasy owners to hang their hats on. But trusting my playoff life to Blaine Gabbert and Rashad Jennings? I'd just as soon sit through all five "Twilight" movies in succession. Okay, maybe not.