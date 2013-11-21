NFL fantasy football: Week 12 matchups

Analysis: This matchup might not be as favorable as it looks on paper. Chris Johnson could be fairly mediocre against the Raiders this week. Start him as no more than an RB2. But things are looking positive for Kendall Wright -- especially in PPR leagues. Keep an eye out for Delanie Walker as well. Rashad Jennings is primed for another big week and should be in your lineup. But you will be better off finding other options to replace Denarius Moore. Don't chase the points with Matt McGloin.