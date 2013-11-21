NFL fantasy football: Week 12 matchups

Just two weeks remain in the fantasy regular season. Hopefully you've gotten your ducks in a row. If not, there's no better time to start than the present. That's where we come in. We've got your matchups and the info you need to make that last-ditch playoff push.
Analysis: For the past few weeks, the only Jets player you could start with any degree of confidence has been Chris Ivory. However, he's not the best option this week against a stout Baltimore rushing defense. You'll want to look elsewhere for RB help. Expect any Ravens offensive players to remain about status quo in terms of production this week. That means Joe Flacco and Ray Rice are best left on the bench, but Torrey Smith has nice potential as a WR2. If you're hurting at the tight end spot, consider Dallas Clark as a deep sleeper.
Analysis: After a couple of very good weeks, Ben Roethlisberger could come back to Earth, especially with Joe Haden locking up his No. 1 target Antonio Brown. However, there is a good chance for Le'Veon Bell to bounce back in the stat sheets this week. Heath Miller is a nice sleeper TE choice. For fantasy owners needing RB help, Chris Ogbonnaya has a very nice matchup this week against a shaky Steelers rushing defense. Josh Gordon has reached must-start status and should post a nice total this week.
Analysis:Mike Glennon is set up for respectable production this week against the Lions secondary, but don't expect huge numbers. The same can be said for newly-minted fantasy star Bobby Rainey. Vincent Jackson is an excellent option and should be started in all leagues. For anyone streaming kickers, Rian Lindell has some appeal. Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson are obvious must-starts, but beware of Reggie Bush. He might not have stellar numbers, but he still has RB2 value this week.
Analysis: This might be a first, but if you have an RB with a better matchup than Adrian Peterson ... start him. The banged-up AD is working in an offense with few consistent weapons against a quality run defense. Start him with tempered expectations. Greg Jennings is a deep sleeper, but you can likely find better options. Scott Tolzien could be a sneaky QB option this week. Meanwhile, it's safe to roll with Eddie Lacy and any of the Packers wide receivers this week. You can even plug Brandon Bostick into your lineup with some confidence against this Vikings defense.
Analysis:Maurice Jones-Drew has some nice potential against a struggling Texans run defense. Consider Cecil Shorts a WR2/3 this week -- especially after his recent complaints about not seeing enough targets. Look for Case Keenum to bounce back this week, which bodes well for Andre Johnson and Garrett Graham. Fantasy owners should be able to roll with Ben Tate this week while Dennis Johnson is a sleeper option in deeper leagues. The Texans defense is a fantastic streaming option this week.
Analysis:Philip Rivers has been on the decline in recent weeks, a trend that could continue against the Chiefs. Be wary about starting Ryan Mathews and Danny Woodhead -- neither is more than a flex option this week. Keenan Allen ranks as a low-end WR2 and Antonio Gates should come with lowered expectations. Alex Smith has a favorable matchup, but he's far too difficult to trust in your starting lineup. Roll with Jamaal Charles, but beware that his production could be lowered. For the brave, you can try Dwayne Bowe or Donnie Avery, but neither has done enough to force fantasy owners away from their usual starting WRs.
Analysis:Cam Newton has been a nice matchup-based option this season, but this week's matchup doesn't work well for him. However, he's tough to sit unless you have a clearly better option. However, things stack up nicely for Carolina's stable of running backs. Start DeAngelo Williams with confidence and consider Mike Tolbert as a sleeper. There's little reason to consider any Dolphins as quality starts this week. Roll with Miami's offensive options if you have few other choices.
Analysis:Josh McCown has played well, but this might not be the matchup for fantasy owners to exploit. Even if he struggles, Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery remain quality WR options. Look for Matt Forte to run well against a poor Rams run defense. Similarly, Zac Stacy has a great opportunity to gash a banged-up Bears defense. St. Louis' receivers have a good matchup -- if only you can select the right one. Good luck with that.
Analysis: It's hard to count out Andrew Luck, but this is a matchup that comes with temepered expectations. Think of Donald Brown as a low-end flex while avoiding Trent Richardson altogether. If you're in need of receiver help, T.Y. Hilton has potential, but his numbers might not be huge. Meanwhile, Coby Fleener could be in line for a huge game. Fantasy owners can do better than starting Carson Palmer, but Larry Fitzgerald should definitely be started in all leagues. Michael Floyd also has nice possibilities this weekend. If you're hurting at the flex spot, you can try either Andre Ellington or Rashard Mendenhall.
Analysis: This matchup might not be as favorable as it looks on paper. Chris Johnson could be fairly mediocre against the Raiders this week. Start him as no more than an RB2. But things are looking positive for Kendall Wright -- especially in PPR leagues. Keep an eye out for Delanie Walker as well. Rashad Jennings is primed for another big week and should be in your lineup. But you will be better off finding other options to replace Denarius Moore. Don't chase the points with Matt McGloin.
Analysis:Tony Romo and Dez Bryant have reached must-start status, but they could find tough sledding against the Giants resurgent defense. Start DeMarco Murray if you don't have better options. The Dallas defense is a nice option for those who stream defenses. Plenty of Giants have fantastic matchups this week. Andre Brown, Victor Cruz and even Rueben Randle are too tempting to avoid. Eli Manning has some sleeper potential against the Dallas secondary, but he could throw a couple of picks. For a deeper sleeper, think Brandon Myers.
Analysis: This showdown is as intriguing in fantasy as it is on the field. It could be even better than it looks on paper for Peyton Manning and his receivers against a beat-up Patriots secondary. The outlook isn't so rosy for Knowshon Moreno and Montee Ball. Look for Julius Thomas to have good, but not great fantasy totals. Things line up well for Tom Brady this week. Rob Gronkowski should be the biggest recipient. Consider Danny Amendola as a WR2 while Kenbrell Thompkins and Aaron Dobson are flex options. Beware of Belitricks with Stevan Ridley and company in the backfield. The matchup is good, but there's no telling how the touches will be distributed.
Analysis:Colin Kaepernick is a matchup-based fantasy quarterback ... and this week the matchup is good. Feel confident going with Kaepernick and Frank Gore against Washington's poor defense. This also favors Anquan Boldin, but don't go crazy with your expectations. However, Vernon Davis could star on Monday night. You'll have to temper your hopes for Robert Griffin III this week, but Alfred Morris could produce respectable numbers against the Niners defense.