NFL fantasy football: Week 12 game recaps

There are a few players from 49ers-Saints whom you need to know about to make your final approach to the playoffs, starting with the kid quarterback. As we discussed on "NFL Fantasy Live," Colin Kaepernick was a solid start in fantasy vs. the Saints, and should be a good option going forward. As anticipated, Kaepernick made some hay with his legs, rushing for 27 yards and a touchdown. He will be a threat to do that every week. He also has a live arm, allowing him to get the ball up the field vertically when need be. ... Unfortunately, you don't want to play any 49ers WRs right now. Michael Crabtree was supposed to be a great start, but he only tallied 26 yards receiving. Mario Manningham scored 6.9 fantasy points, but he's been mostly a nonfactor this season. Vernon Davis got one target, and remains a difficult play, despite being considered one of the best tight ends in football. The Niners passing game is unpredictable. ... Frank Gore, meanwhile, might not have had an incredible rushing performance (83 yards) but he did catch a touchdown pass to give him a very nice 16.1-point fantasy day. He will continue to get carries and is a solid flex play at the least going forward. ... Lastly, the 49ers defense is a must play at this stage of the season, when the quality teams begin to assert themselves. This group scored 21 points Sunday in New Orleans, courtesy of two pick-sixes. That should be enough for you to click "submit" in your lineup.