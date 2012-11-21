NFL fantasy football: Week 12 fantasy matchups

Analysis: It appears that Colin Kaepernick will be San Francisco's starter ... and against the Saints, that gives him significant fantasy value. Frank Gore is poised for big things -- look for him to go over 100 yards with at least one score. Michael Crabtree should also excel this week. You're not sitting Drew Brees, but it could be tough sledding for some of his receivers. Don't expect much from the gaggle of Saints running backs that could rotate in as well.