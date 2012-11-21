NFL fantasy football: Week 12 anxiety meter

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions: Tough matchup for Stafford this week. He's one of those guys if he's your lone starter at quarterback, you play him. But if you're one of the scores of people who has Stafford and Matt Ryan (I can't tell you how many times I get this), you start him. Although, I am afraid of it because not only does Stafford play on Thursday, most of his game will be completed by the time most of us on the West Coast even wake up.