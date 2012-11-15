NFL fantasy football: Week 11 Shame Report

Dameshek here. Ten weeks down, three to go 'til the fantasy playoffs. There's still much to be determined in most leagues, but one thing's for certain: there's plenty of shameful behavior in both reality and fantasy. Now it's time for me to shine the white hot light of shame on those who deserve it most. Just remember, players & coaches: don't get angry at me if I call your name. Ultimately, I didn't put you on this list. You put you on this list. Let it begin!