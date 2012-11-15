NFL fantasy football: Week 11 Shame Report

Published: Nov 15, 2012 at 06:16 AM
Dave Dameshek

NFL.com Analyst

Dameshek here. Ten weeks down, three to go 'til the fantasy playoffs. There's still much to be determined in most leagues, but one thing's for certain: there's plenty of shameful behavior in both reality and fantasy. Now it's time for me to shine the white hot light of shame on those who deserve it most. Just remember, players & coaches: don't get angry at me if I call your name. Ultimately, I didn't put you on this list. You put you on this list. Let it begin!

#5

Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin

For benching Reggie 'I Want The Rushing Title' Bush (.90) after his third fumble of the season. Coach Philbin has pushed more right buttons than wrong this season, but benching his team's only home run hitter in the first quarter of a blowout loss was unacceptable... especially with so many fantasy owners counting on Bush.

#4

Mark Sanchez, QB, New York Jets (0.96) 

2013 tight end fantasy sleeper Tim Tebow (1.72 pts) connected on all three of his passes for 8 yards and rushed for 14 yards. That was enough to outscore the apocalyptically bad Sanchez.

#3

Eli Manning. QB, New York Giants (2.70)

For his third straight game with 5.98 or fewer points. Saving his best work for January is fine with Giants fans, but a lot of good that does Eli's fantasy owners. Shame!

Now let's get to this week's viewer-submitted video Fantasy Shame nominee. All season, we're featuring our favorite tweets that use the hashtag #FantasyShame. There were a couple of excellent runners-up to this week's upset winner on the full-length video edition of the Shame Report.

Exceptional work, fellas - the competition grows fiercer each week. Much obliged for the swell effort by all who submitted their contributions. Now, back to the shameful...

#2

The Steelers defense

For allowing Kansas City's Cassel-rific offense to get its first lead in regulation all season. My fantasy team needed nine points from the Steel Curtain. They gave me five. Special shame to Lawrence Timmons - for getting tackled at the three in overtime. He was dominant at times on Monday night, but his failure to score cost me the game - and maybe the playoffs.

That brings me to #1 and the Brown Paper Bag of Shame, which this week goes to...

Dave Dameshek! You were born and raised a Steelers fan. Where are your priorities, sir? Timmons saved your real team from a really embarrassing loss at home to the really bad Chiefs. To paraphrase Coach Tomlin, style points don't matter. Take the win... and get ready for the Ravens. Looks like Seven's on the shelf. Next man up, Byron.

'Til next week, try not to embarrass yourselves...

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

