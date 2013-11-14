NFL fantasy football: Week 11 matchups

Analysis: There's very littl about this matchup to like if you have any 49ers. Vernon Davis has become a must-start tight end as long as he's on the field and Frank Gore could see a heavy workload this week, but both come with reduced expectations. Avoid Colin Kaepernick if you can. There's no way to advocate sitting Drew Brees and the rest of the red-hot Saints offensive players. Just keep in mind that this Niners defense is significantly tougher than the Cowboys unit New Orleans trounced last week.