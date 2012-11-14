NFL fantasy football: Week 11 matchups

Analysis:Philip Rivers is likely to throw a touchdown or two. But he's equally as likely to throw a couple of interceptions as well. Antonio Gates should have multiple catches and could find the end zone. Peyton Manning's numbers could be below his recent production, but should still be quality. Beware of Willis McGahee, who shouldn't be anything more than a flex play this week. Denver's defense has been as good as anyone in recent weeks. Make sure they're in your lineup.