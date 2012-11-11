NFL fantasy football: Week 10 Players of the Week

The Chicago Bears have earned all of the accolades this season, but the Broncos have been as good as anyone in recent weeks. Sunday, they proved it by dominating the Carolina Panthers in a 36-14 win. The new Orange Crush racked up seven sacks and two interceptions -- one of which was returned for a touchdown. They also scored on a punt return and added a safety for good measure. Next week, Denver returns home to host the San Diego Chargers in a divisional matchup. With Philip Rivers recent track record, you can expect the Broncos to force at least a couple of turnovers.