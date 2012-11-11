NFL fantasy football: Week 10 Players of the Week

5. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings (25.60 fantasy points)
Adrian Peterson is going to make us forget that it's not that easy to come back from major knee surgery. The Vikings star ran up and down the field in Minnesota's 34-24 win over the Detroit Lions, rushing for 171 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored 20-plus fantasy points in three of his past four games. Minnesota has a bye in Week 11 before travelling to Chicago for an NFC North matchup in Week 12.
4. Denver Broncos D/ST (26.00 fantasy points)
The Chicago Bears have earned all of the accolades this season, but the Broncos have been as good as anyone in recent weeks. Sunday, they proved it by dominating the Carolina Panthers in a 36-14 win. The new Orange Crush racked up seven sacks and two interceptions -- one of which was returned for a touchdown. They also scored on a punt return and added a safety for good measure. Next week, Denver returns home to host the San Diego Chargers in a divisional matchup. With Philip Rivers recent track record, you can expect the Broncos to force at least a couple of turnovers.
3. Jimmy Graham, TE, New Orleans Saints (26.60 fantasy points)
On a day that featured big games from a number of tight ends, Graham was tops. The Saints pass-catcher caught seven balls for 146 yards and two touchdowns to help New Orleans end the Atlanta Falcons undefeated season with a 31-27 win. It was far and away the best performance of the season for a player who has struggled with both injuries and the weight of big fantasy expectations. Next week, the Saints visit the Oakland Raiders, who had trouble stopping the Baltimore Ravens' TE duo of Dennis Pitta and Ed Dickson.
2. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons (26.64 fantasy points)
Ryan's 411 yards and three touchdowns weren't enough to prevent the Falcons from suffering their first loss of the season. Still, it was another big week in the QB's big season. He has now scored 18 or more fantasy points in eight of his ten games this year and is challenging to finish the season as a Top 5 fantasy signal-caller. In Week 11, Atlanta hosts the Arizona Cardinals, whose defense hasn't been quite as stifling in recent weeks.
1. Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens (29.74 fantasy points)
The stars seemed aligned for Joe Flacco to have a good week -- home game against an opponent with a suspect defense. But you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who would have expected Flacco to earn #KABOOM honors in Week 10. However, the Ravens' QB did just that, lighting up the Oakland Raiders for 341 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-20 blowout win. It broke a string of four consecutive games with fewer than 15 fantasy points, but with a road trip to Pittsburgh next week, this could be a one-week surprise for Flacco.