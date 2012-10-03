NFL fantasy football: Trade Chris Johnson ASAP

Michael Fabiano: I would trade him. Now. Before he steps onto the football field again. I might seem like a jilted lover at the end of a bad relationship, but I don't trust CJ2K has far as I can throw him. And at 5-foot-8 and 163 pounds, I couldn't throw him far, if at all. While it was nice to see him post a nice stat line, keep in mind that the Houston Texans had just six defenders in the box for a lot of the second half. Their defense dared the Titans to throw the football, which left more room for Johnson to roam. Consider this a chance to rid yourself of the headache and frustration that having Johnson on your fantasy team has caused over the last year-plus.