NFL fantasy football: Tight ends can be a drag

1:Number of times I'll draft a tight end early or trade for a stud during the season for the rest of my life. Under. Just. Won't. Happen. I traded Victor Cruz for Jimmy Graham this season and Graham let me down immensely. The TE position is too much of a crapshoot to pick, so it's not worth trying to get an elite one when you can just surf the waiver wire for an acceptable play. Look at it this way: if you drafted Graham in the second round, going into the season you had a huge leg up on your opponent, who likely wasn't playing a TE nearly as good. But, when your opponent can pick up guys like Martellus Bennett, Jermaine Gresham and Brandon Myers and out-point you? You're at a huge disadvantage, because their lineup is better than yours immediately at either RB or WR, because they took an elite player at that position in the second round and you didn't. This week, for example? If I was in the market I would try to grab Martellus Bennett, Greg Olsen or Brandon Myers. And I'd be just as confident playing them as I would Graham or Owen Daniels or Aaron Hernandez.