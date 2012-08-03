NFL fantasy football stats: Cam Newton faces uphill battle

If you're like me, you're really starting to prepare and ramp up for the start of your fantasy football draft season. The calendar has rolled over into August, and there's just a few weeks before we start the 2012 NFL campaign. That means you're likely shuffling through your player rankings, cheat sheets, depth chart, sleepers, busts and whatever other information you hold dear to your heart in an effort to dominate your competition. (Remember, you can get everything you need to have a successful draft in our in-depth and up-to-date fantasy draft kit right here on NFL.com).