NFL Fantasy Football Show: Hurts your Playoff chances

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The guys start off by breaking down the big news out of Philadelphia in which Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts is likely to miss time with an apparent shoulder injury, as well as what the fantasy future looks like for Jonathan Taylor after it was reported that his 2022 season is likely over. They also talk about some of their biggest takeaways from another weekend of football, including Justin Fields officially becoming matchup-proof and Trevor Lawrence's arrival. They also dive into Week 15's top performers, some waiver wire adds to target, and which players can be dropped.