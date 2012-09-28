NFL fantasy football: Sell high on Cam Newton

I've been saying it since August, Newton will come back to fantasy earth this season. The Giants handed out the blueprint to the rest of the league, and when forced to work his progressions, Newton struggles throwing the ball. One of two things can happen after the humiliation suffered at the hands of the G-men. Either Newtown starts handing the ball off more to that cadre of running backs and his numbers decrease, or the Panthers say to heck with it, we just have to let the kid improvise and run all over the place. Making him a pocket passer simply isn't working. I would vote for the former. Newton is being moved in a lot of leagues. Three of the four I'm playing in have seen a Newton trade, and in one Maurice Jones-Drew was exchanged. If you can make a move for a No. 1 running back with Newton, do it now, because the schedule is about to get a lot tougher in the coming weeks for Carolina.