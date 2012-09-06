NFL fantasy football: Sean Lee is an IDP name to know

Wednesday's game was like the continuation of a stellar 2011 for Lee. The Cowboys linebacker logged 10 solo tackles, assisted on two more and forced a fumble. He might not draw the same type of attention as guys like Patrick Willis or Clay Matthews, but if you are playing in an IDP league, you'd better learn his name. Last season -- Lee's first as a starter -- he logged 105 total tackles (71 solo), defended seven pass and snagged four interceptions. Playing alongside DeMarcus Ware will only help Lee with offenses having to focus so much attention on the Cowboys' sack master.