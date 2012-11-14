NFL fantasy football: Robert Griffin III is just fine

M.F.: I've been a big fan of Mathews ever since he came out of Fresno State. Unfortunately, he has yet to pan out in the world of fantasy football. Ever since his 19.90-point performance against the Saints in Week 5, Mathews has failed to score double digits in each of his last four games. His fumbling issues remain a slight concern, not to mention the fact that he's losing playing time on passing downs to veteran Ronnie Brown. With that said, I still think Mathews is a legitimate No. 2 fantasy runner in most formats. Unless you're in a smaller league or have tons of backfield depth, well, there aren't a lot of backs out there that see consistent opportunities like Mathews - he just needs to start taking advantage of them! Clearly, Mathews is not going to have that breakout season many fantasy analysts (including myself) predicted back in the preseason.