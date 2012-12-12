NFL fantasy football: Rank's 11 Sleepers for Week 15

Danario Alexander, WR, San Diego Chargers:Philip Rivers has struggled this year, but the one guy who you can trust in your fantasy lineups is Alexander. He's really emerged as the Chargers top receiver, as he far surpassed the likes of Bobby Meachem, Eddie Royal and Vincent Brown. Alexander has at least 10 fantasy points in four of his last five games, with five touchdowns in those games. He had 40 targets in his last four. The matchup against the Panthers is going to be a little bit tougher this week. The Panthers do have a pretty good pass defense, but all you need is one big one from Alexander. Rivers can struggle, but if Alexander gets 67 yards and a touchdown, well, everything else is just cream cheese.