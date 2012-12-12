NFL fantasy football: Rank's 11 Sleepers for Week 15

There are three games left in the regular season and this isn't hyperbole, but do you think the Arizona Cardinals will score an offensive touchdown again this season? You laugh and then you think about it, and you have to wonder if it will ever happen again.
In recent weeks, the Cardinals have scored three offensive touchdowns, but have yielded four touchdowns to opposing defenses. The good news is it provides a pretty good matchup for a team's defense which might be available still in your leagues; the Detroit Lions.
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks: A good backup quarterback has become a priority in the wake of RG3's injury, and the best of the bunch is Wilson. Now, he was available in a lot of NFL.com leagues over the weekend, not in any leagues I participate in, though.
There was a time when Wilson was seen as a matchup play at home, but he's scored at least 20 points in back-to-back road games. He has 10 touchdowns and just two turnovers in five games. The Bills have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year.
Brandon Weeden, QB, Cleveland Browns: As I mentioned, Wilson is gone in my league with RG3, so I had to do some deeper scrambling. Weeden has a great matchup this week against those Redskins, who have allowed the fifth-most points to fantasy quarterbacks. Plus, the Skins allowed three touchdown passes last week. Weeden has thrown just two touchdown passes in his last three games, but he didn't need to do much last week against the Chiefs. Expect the Redskins to put up a little bit more of a fight this week, so Weeden can get some opportunities.
Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens: Probably the third-best option here, but at least Flacco is at home. And he threw three touchdowns against the Redskins last week. And Cam Cameron has been fired. Though, that might not be as good as you might think. You see, Jim Caldwell might actually give the ball to Ray Rice, at least early, this week. But paired up against Peyton Manning, you have to figure Flacco will have to throw the ball a little bit to keep up. Hmm, he might be the best option. Just be sure to check back during the week for the most up-to-date rankings.
Joique Bell, RB, Detroit Lions: Mikel LeShoure still had more attempts last week against the Packers, but Bell looked like the better running back. The biggest knock against Bell was that he joined into the touchdown celebration of Tony Scheffler, which caused a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing kickoff. Coach Jim Schwartz wasn't pleased with the development and hinted it could hurt his future playing time. So Bell is a sleeper this week, but going against the Cardinals, he does figure to get some carries in a blowout. I wouldn't start him over LeShoure, but if you are in need of a deep sleeper, he's an option for you.
Daniel Thomas, RB, Miami Dolphins: We keep waiting for Danny to finally break out. He rushed for just 13 yards in back-to-back games. But he does have the Jaguars at home this week, so this is purely based on the matchup, not past performances. And if your league doesn't penalize you for past performances, Thomas is a nice sleeper option this week.
Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets: If you've watched the Jets - and I feel bad for you if you have - Powell has looked like the better running back for weeks now. He's getting his chances, too. Powell had 19 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Jags last week, and he's got another great matchup against the Titans this week, too.
Montell Owens, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Well, we were all burned by Jags' backup running backs previously, so consider yourself one of the lucky few if you got points from Owens on Sunday. Don't chase points with him this week, though. His matchup against the Dolphins isn't ideal, but if you need a running back, he should see the touches.
Danario Alexander, WR, San Diego Chargers:Philip Rivers has struggled this year, but the one guy who you can trust in your fantasy lineups is Alexander. He's really emerged as the Chargers top receiver, as he far surpassed the likes of Bobby Meachem, Eddie Royal and Vincent Brown. Alexander has at least 10 fantasy points in four of his last five games, with five touchdowns in those games. He had 40 targets in his last four. The matchup against the Panthers is going to be a little bit tougher this week. The Panthers do have a pretty good pass defense, but all you need is one big one from Alexander. Rivers can struggle, but if Alexander gets 67 yards and a touchdown, well, everything else is just cream cheese.
Lance Moore, WR, New Orleans Saints: It's always tough to recommend a Saints receiver besides Marques Colston because Drew Brees spreads the ball around a little bit too much. But this is a great start for Moore, who has a fantastic matchup this week against the Buccaneers.
Tony Scheffler, TE, Detroit Lions: This pick comes courtesy of Eric Young, host of Animal Planet's "Off the Hook: Extreme Catches." Scheffler has been targeted lately, and he did have a touchdown against the Packers. Brandon Pettigrew wasn't at practice on Wednesday, which will only increase Scheffler's value.
Coby Fleener, TE, Indianapolis Colts: It's fair to say Fleener didn't meet the expectations many (or at least I) had for him. But if you watched the Patriots exploit the Texans with a tight end, then it makes Fleener a sleeper option. He obviously won't have the production Aaron Hernandez garnered on Monday night. But the Texans have given up double-digit points to tight ends in three of the last four weeks.
For the record, you can submit your fantasy questions to NFL Fantasy Live, Michael Fabiano or me on Twitter. But realize, NFL Fantasy Live has 90,000 followers, and Fabiano has nearly 100k. Me? Just four. See, the odds are better I will answer your question, so hit me up both via Twitter or via Facebook (oh wait, I told you to stop going to Facebook). Go instead to Google+. Also be sure to catch the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program."