NFL fantasy football: Rank's 11 sleepers for Week 14

Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns: Let me tell you a little story about Gordon. I wanted to play him last week against the Raiders, but changed my mind because one of our fantasy experts was raving about the monsoon conditions in Oakland. So I played Reggie Bush instead. Now, I won't blame Michael Fabiano...I mean the anonymous NFL Fantasy Live host. Because ultimately, I made the decision on my own. But I wouldn't miss out on Gordon with this great matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed seven touchdown passes in the last three games.