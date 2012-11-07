NFL fantasy football: Rank's 11 Sleepers for Week 10

Two big-time quarterbacks are on a bye this week, Aaron Rodgers and Robert Griffin III. If you weren't prepared for this, don't fret -- there are some real good sleeper options for Week 10.
We will start with Russell Wilson, who makes Rank's 11 for the second-consecutive week. Wilson was great last week against the Vikings and while the matchup against the Jets should be a bit tougher in Week 10, Wilson has scored at least 15 points in three consecutive home games, so you can start him with confidence.
Here is a nice stat: Russell has thrown nine touchdown passes at home, but with no interceptions. The Jets have just seven interceptions on the season, just a tick below the league average. So this is a favorable matchup.
Quick story: I have Tom Brady in my keeper league, and to be honest, I kind of let it slip last week. Brady was still in my lineup Sunday morning. The games had started already, so I could not put in my backup Andy Luck. Thankfully, I was able to add Wilson into my lineup, and I crushed it last week.
Some other options you can go with if you are in a pinch include Ryan Fitzpatrick (who has shown he can throw on the Patriots) and Ryan Tannehill (matchup).
Vick Ballard, RB, Indianapolis Colts: Donald Brown was supposed to return in Week 9, and he did briefly. Brown didn't practice Tuesday and the speculation is he won't play Thursday night. So Ballard becomes a nice option against the Jags, who can't stop anybody on the ground. I know, it's tough to start a guy on Thursday night, but you can trust him this week.
Danny Thomas, RB, Miami Dolphins: Our man Reggie Bush has become a legit NFL running back (see what happens after you dump a Kardashian?), and the Dolphins have a pretty nice matchup against the Titans this week. There might be enough meat left on the bone for Thomas to get some garbage-time points. Again, Thomas is a sleeper. Don't start him over Arian Foster or something.
Malcom Floyd, WR, San Diego Chargers: Floyd had a somewhat pedestrian day until he caught a touchdown pass from Philip Rivers last week against the Chiefs. The Buccaneers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers, so Floyd would be a nice play this week. I mean, just look at what the Raiders receivers did last week. Floyd becomes a nice option, as nobody has really stepped up for the Chargers as a receiver.
Brian Hartline, WR, Miami Dolphins: You can pretty much look at the Titans' schedule to find who will be the best matchup plays and sleepers of the week. Hartline had a big game against the Colts in Week 9, and when the matchup is right, he's shown he can come through. Start him against the Titans. It might not always look pretty, but he gets it done.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: It's going to take a lot of faith to put in Hilton, who plays on Thursday night against the Jaguars. Now let's be honest, the Colts and Luck have played much better at home compared to the road. There is no dispute about that. But if you have a bunch of Packers receivers, Larry Fitzgerald or Josh Gordon, well, Hilton isn't a terrible option. Hey, these are sleepers, not must starts. His targets have increased for three consecutive weeks, including a career-high 11 targets. Again, the Thursday Night Anxiety Meter is right around the middle. Start him if you don't have some real good options.
Danny Amendola, WR, St. Louis FC: Amendola is going to play this week, so that's good. The matchup isn't ideal against the 49ers, but what you're looking for in this instance is opportunity. Amendola should continue to get a ton of targets from Sam Bradford, so if you are really in need of a receiver, Amendola could be a guy for you.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Sanders was a sleeper before the season started, and he's played well when given the chance. He might get his opportunity to really shine this week if Antonio Brown is unable to go. The Steelers play Monday night, so this could be risky if we go into the weekend uncertain about Brown. But Sanders is a must if you do have Brown. And still, he's just a nice guy to have around for your bench.
Dustin Keller, TE, New York Jets: Well, the tight end position is unaffectionately known as the Bagel Boys, because so many of those guys have done absolutely nothing. And that's not figuratively, either. Thankfully Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez are back this week. Jimmy Graham continues to do real well. But if you do find yourself in the market for a tight end, make it Keller. The Seahawks are able to lock down receivers on the reg, but tight ends seem to do well against them. Keller should be a nice security blanket for QB Mark Sanchez.
Miami Dolphins defense: Have you seen the Titans play this season? Yeah, you probably aren't going to get the same production against the Titans as the Bears did last week. But again, this defense is worth a look if you are in need.