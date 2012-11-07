NFL fantasy football: Rank's 11 Sleepers for Week 10

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: It's going to take a lot of faith to put in Hilton, who plays on Thursday night against the Jaguars. Now let's be honest, the Colts and Luck have played much better at home compared to the road. There is no dispute about that. But if you have a bunch of Packers receivers, Larry Fitzgerald or Josh Gordon, well, Hilton isn't a terrible option. Hey, these are sleepers, not must starts. His targets have increased for three consecutive weeks, including a career-high 11 targets. Again, the Thursday Night Anxiety Meter is right around the middle. Start him if you don't have some real good options.